Q2 2023 Internet disruption summary

Cloudflare operates in more than 300 cities in over 100 countries, where we interconnect with over 12,000 network providers in order to provide a broad range of services to millions of customers. The breadth of both our network and our customer base provides us with a unique perspective on Internet resilience, enabling us to observe the impact of Internet disruptions.

The second quarter of 2023 was a particularly busy one for Internet disruptions, and especially for government-directed Internet shutdowns. During the quarter, we observed many brief disruptions, but also quite a few long-lived ones. In addition to the government-directed Internet shutdowns, we also observed partial or complete outages due to severe weather, cable damage, power outages, general or unspecified technical problems, cyberattacks, military action, and infrastructure maintenance.

As we have noted in the past, this post is intended as a summary overview of observed disruptions, and is not an exhaustive or complete list of issues that have occurred during the quarter.

Government directed

Late spring often marks the start of a so-called “exam season” in several Middle Eastern and African countries, where students sit for a series of secondary school exams. In an attempt to prevent cheating on these exams, governments in the countries have taken to implementing wide-scale Internet shutdowns covering time periods just before and during the exams. We have covered these shutdowns in the past, including Sudan and Syria in 2021 and Syria, Sudan, and Algeria in 2022. This year, we saw governments in Iraq, Algeria, and Syria taking such actions.

Iraq

In the weeks prior to the start of this year’s shutdowns, it was reported that the Iraqi Ministry of Communications had announced it had refused a request from the Ministry of Education to impose an Internet shutdown during the exams as part of efforts to prevent cheating. Unfortunately, this refusal was short-lived, with shutdowns ultimately starting two weeks later.

In Iraq, two sets of shutdowns were observed: one impacted networks nationwide, except for the Kurdistan Region, while the other impacted networks within the Kurdistan Region. The former set of shutdowns were related to 9th and 12th grade exams, and were scheduled to occur from June 1 through July 15, between 04:00 and 08:00 local time (01:00 - 05:00 UTC). The graphs below show that during June, shutdowns took place on June 1, 4, 6, 8, 11, 13, 15, 17, 21, 22, 24, 25, and 26, resulting in significant disruptions to Internet connectivity. The shutdowns were implemented across a number of network providers, including AS203214 (HulumTele), AS59588 (Zain), AS199739 (Earthlink), AS203735 (Net Tech), AS51684 (Asiacell), and AS58322 (Halasat). The orange-highlighted areas in the graphs below show traffic on each network provider dropping to zero during the shutdowns.

As noted above, exam-related Internet shutdowns were also implemented in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. One report quoted the Minister of Education of the Kurdistan Regional Government as stating "The Internet will be turned off as needed during exams, but just like in previous years, the period of the Internet shutdown will not be lengthy, but rather short.” To that end, the observed shutdowns generally lasted about two hours, occurring between 06:30 and 08:30 local time (03:30 - 05:30 UTC) on June 3, 6, 10, 13, 17, and 24. The graphs below show the impact across three network providers in the region: AS21277 (Newroz Telecom), AS48492 (IQ Online), and AS59625 (KorekTel).

Additional details about both sets of Internet shutdowns in Iraq can be found in our June 13 blog post: Exam-related Internet shutdowns in Iraq and Algeria put connectivity to the test.

Algeria

2023 marks the sixth year that Algeria has disrupted Internet connectivity to prevent cheating during nationwide exams. In 2022, we noted that “it appears that the Algerian government has shifted to a content blocking-based approach, instead of a wide-scale Internet shutdown.” It appears that the same approach was taken this year, as we again observed two nominal drops in traffic during each of the exam days, rather than a complete loss of traffic. These traffic shifts were observed on mobile network providers AS33779 (Ooredoo/Wataniya), AS327931 (Djezzy/Optimum), and AS327712 (Mobilis/Telecom Algeria). The first disruption takes place between 08:00 - 12:00 local time (07:00 - 11:00 UTC), with the second occurring between 14:00 - 17:00 local time (13:00 - 16:00 UTC).

Syria

After implementing four exam-related Internet shutdowns in 2022, this year saw just two. On June 25 and 26, Internet shutdowns took place between 05:00 - 08:30 local time (02:00 - 05:30 UTC). Syrian Telecom (AS29256), the government-affiliated telecommunications company, informed subscribers in a Facebook post that the Internet would be cut off at the request of the Ministry of Education.

Senegal

In Senegal, violent protests over the sentencing of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko to jail led the government to restrict access to platforms including WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Telegram, Signal, and YouTube. On June 4, the Senegal Ministry of Communication issued a statement temporarily suspending mobile Internet access, with a followup statement on June 6 ending the suspension. These disruptions to mobile Internet access were visible on two network providers within the country: AS37196 (Sudatel Senegal) and AS37649 (Tigo/Free).

As shown in the graphs below, the shutdowns on Sudatel Senegal occurred from 15:00 local time on June 3 through 01:00 local time on June 5, and then again from 13:00 local time on June 5 until 01:00 local time on June 6. The three shutdowns seen on Tigo/Free took place between 15:30 - 19:00 local time on June 3, from 13:45 local time on June 4 until 02:05 local time on June 5, and from 13:05 local time on June 5 through 01:00 local time on June 6. (Senegal is UTC+0, so the local times are the same as UTC.)

Mauritania

In Mauritania, authorities cut off mobile Internet services after protests over the death of a young man in police custody. The shutdown began at 23:00 local time on May 30, and lasted six days, with connectivity returning at 23:00 local time on June 6. (Mauritania is UTC+0, so the local times are the same as UTC.) The graphs below show a near complete loss of Internet traffic during that period from AS37541 (Chinguitel) and AS37508 (Mattel), two mobile network providers within the country.

Pakistan

On May 9, Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan was arrested on corruption charges. Following the arrest, violent protests erupted in several cities, leading the government of Pakistan to order the shutdown of mobile Internet services, as well as the blocking of several social media platforms. The figures below show the impact of the ordered shutdown to traffic on four mobile network providers within the country: AS24499 (Telenor Pakistan), AS59257 (China Mobile Pak), AS45669 (Mobilink/Jazz), and AS56167 (Ufone/PTML). The ordered shutdown caused a complete loss of Internet traffic from these networks that started at 22:00 local time (17:00 UTC) on May 9 at Telenor and China Mobile Pakistan, 18:00 local time (13:00 UTC) on Mobilink/Jazz, and 01:00 local time on May 10 (20:00 UTC on May 9) at Ufone/PTML. Traffic was restored at 22:00 local time (17:00 UTC) on May 12.

Looking at Cloudflare Radar’s recently launched Internet Quality page for Pakistan during the duration of the shutdown, we observed that median latency within Pakistan dropped slightly after mobile networks were shut down, shown in the graph below. Prior to the shutdown, median latency (as observed to Cloudflare and a set of other providers) was in the 90-100ms range, while afterward, it averaged closer to 75ms. This may be a result of users shifting to lower latency fixed broadband connections – several fixed broadband providers in the country experienced increased traffic volumes while the mobile networks were unavailable.

Additional details about the mobile network shutdowns, content blocking, and the impact at an administrative unit and city level can be found in our May 12 blog post Cloudflare’s view of Internet disruptions in Pakistan.

India

Internet shutdowns are unfortunately frequent in India, with digital rights organization Access Now reporting at least 84 shutdowns within the country in 2022. The shutdowns are generally implemented at a more local level, and often last for a significant amount of time. One such shutdown took place in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur starting on May 3 after the escalation of ethnic conflict, and was reportedly intended to “thwart the design and activities of anti-national and anti-social elements… by stopping the spread of disinformation and false rumours'' and the likelihood of “serious disturbances to the entire peaceful coexistence of the communities and maintenance of public order”. Mobile data services were initially suspended for a five-day period, with the suspension continually extended through additional templated orders issued every five days.

The graphs below show the impact of the ordered shutdown to traffic from two major network providers in Manipur. Traffic from both AS45609 (Airtel) and AS9829 (BSNL) fell significantly around 18:00 local time (12:30 UTC) on May 4. Traffic on Airtel has remained low, and continued to drop further through the end of June. Traffic on BSNL showed slight signs of recovery starting in early June, but remains extremely low.

The shutdown order remains in place as of the time of this writing (late July).

Severe weather

Guam

On May 24, “Super Typhoon” Mawar wreaked havoc on the US territory of Guam, causing widespread physical damage after it made landfall, taking down trees, buildings, power lines, and communications infrastructure across the island. One result of this damage was a significant disruption to Internet connectivity, as shown in the country-level graph below. Restoration efforts started almost immediately, with Guam Power Authority, Docomo Pacific, and GTA Teleguam all posting regular status updates on their websites and/or social media accounts.

Among the two Internet providers, GTA Teleguam (AS9246) was largely able to complete service restoration in June, with traffic returning to pre-storm levels around June 17, as seen in the graph below. In fact, in a June 20 Facebook post they noted that “As of today, a majority of our wireless network cell sites are operational.” However, recovery at Docomo Pacific (AS3605) is taking significantly longer. The graph below shows that as of the end of June, traffic remained significantly below pre-storm levels.

Cable damage

Bolivia

On June 19, COTAS, a Bolivian telecommunications company, posted an update on their Facebook page that alerted users that a fiber optic cable had been cut in the town of Pongo. As seen in the graphs below, this cut significantly disrupted Internet connectivity across COTAS and two other network providers in the country: AS25620 (COTAS), AS27839 (Comteco), and AS52495 (Cotel) between 13:00 - 18:00 local time (17:00 - 22:00 UTC).

The Gambia

Gamtel, the state telecommunications company in The Gambia, notified subscribers via a Twitter post on June 7 of a localized fiber cut, and then of additional cable cuts on June 8. These fiber cuts disrupted Internet connectivity on AS25250 (Gamtel) between 14:00 local time on June 7 and 00:00 local time on June 9, with traffic volumes down as much as 80% as compared to the previous period. (The Gambia is UTC+0, so the local times are the same as UTC.)

Philippines

An advisory posted on Twitter by Philippines telecommunications provider PLDT at 18:43 local time (10:43 UTC) on June 5 stated “One of our submarine cable partners confirms a loss in some of its internet bandwidth capacity, and thus causing slower Internet browsing. We are working with our partners to provide alternate capacity that would restore the browsing experience in the next few hours.” The traffic graph below shows a minor disruption to Internet traffic for AS9299 (PLDT) starting around 14:00 local time (06:00 UTC), and the “slower Internet browsing” noted by PLDT is evident in the Internet quality graphs below, with increased latency and decreased bandwidth evident around that same time. PLDT stated in a subsequent tweet that as of 06:22 local time on June 6 (22:22 UTC on June 5), “Our submarine cable partner confirms supplementing additional capacity, restoring browser experience.”

Power outages

Curaçao

Aqualectra is the primary utility company in Curaçao, providing water and power services. On June 8, they posted a series of alerts to their Facebook page (1, 2, 3, 4) regarding a power outage impacting “all neighborhoods”, caused by a malfunction in one of the main power cables connected to the substation at Parera. This loss of power impacted Internet connectivity on the island, with a significant loss of traffic observed at a country level, as seen in the graph below, as well as across several Internet service providers, including AS11081 (UTS), AS52233 (Columbus Communications), and AS27660 (Curaçao Telecom). A followup Facebook post dated 01:25 local time on June 9 (05:25 UTC) confirmed the restoration of power to all neighborhoods.

Portugal

A power outage at an Equinix data center in Prior Velho (near Lisbon) on the afternoon of June 6 affected local utilities, banking services, and court networks, according to published reports (1, 2). Portuguese Internet service provider MEO was also impacted by the power outage, which caused a drop in traffic for AS3243 (MEO-RESIDENCIAL) and AS15525 (MEO-EMPRESAS), seen in the graphs below. The disruptions caused by the power outage also impacted connectivity quality within Portugal, as the Radar Internet quality graphs below highlight – a concurrent drop in bandwidth and increase in latency is visible, indicating that end users likely experienced poorer performance during that period of time.