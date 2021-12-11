Updates to Cloudflare Security and Privacy Certifications and Reports

4 min read

This post is also available in 简体中文, 日本語, Bahasa Indonesia, ไทย.

Cloudflare’s products and services are protecting more customers than ever with significant expansion over the past year. Earlier this week, we launched Cloudflare Security Center so customers can map their attack surface, review potential security risks and threats to their organization, and have generally fast tracked many offerings to meet the needs of customers.

This rapid expansion has meant ensuring our security, privacy, and risk posture grew accordingly. Customer confidence in our ability to handle their sensitive information in an ever-changing regulatory landscape has to be as solid as our offerings, so we have expanded the scope of our previously-existing compliance validations; not only that, we’ve also managed to obtain a couple of new ones.

What’s New

We’ve had a busy year and focused on our commitment to privacy as well as complying to one of the most rigorous security standards in the industry. We are excited about the following achievements in 2021:

FedRAMP In Process - Cloudflare hit a major milestone by being listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace as ‘In Process’ for receiving an agency authorization at a moderate baseline. Once an Authorization to Operate (ATO) is granted, it will allow agencies and other cloud service providers to leverage our product and services in a public sector capacity.

ISO 27701:2019 (International Organization for Standardization) - Cloudflare is one of the first companies in the industry to achieve ISO 27701 certification as both a data processor and controller. The certification provides assurance to our customers that we have a formal privacy program that is aligned to GDPR.

Self-Serve Compliance Documentation - Pro, Business, and Enterprise customers now have the ability to obtain a copy of Cloudflare’s certifications, reports, and overview through the Cloudflare Dashboard.

Security Certifications & Reports

Cloudflare understands the importance of maintaining compliance to industry standards, certifications, and reports. Our customers rely on the certifications we have to ensure secure and private handling of their data. Each year, the security team expands the scope of these validations to ensure that all of our applicable products and services are included. Cloudflare has met the requirements of the following standards:

SOC-2 Type II / SOC 3 (Service Organizations Controls) - Cloudflare maintains SOC reports that include the security, confidentiality, and availability trust principles. The SOC-2 report provides assurance that our products and underlying infrastructure are secure and highly available while protecting the confidentiality of our customer’s data. We engage with our third-party assessors on an annual basis, and the report provided to our customers covers a period of one full year.

ISO 27001:2013 (International Organization for Standardization) - Cloudflare has been ISO 27001 certified since 2019. Customers can be assured that Cloudflare has a formal information security management program that adheres to a globally recognized standard.

PCI Data Security Standard (DSS) - Cloudflare engages with a QSA (Qualified Security Assessor) on an annual basis to evaluate us as a Level 1 Merchant and a Service Provider. This way, we can assure our customers that we meet the requirements to transmit their payment data securely. As a service provider, our customers can trust Cloudflare’s products to meet requirements of the DSS and transmit cardholder data securely through our services.

HIPAA/HITECH Act (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act/Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health - Covered healthcare entities that are leveraging our enterprise version of our security products to protect their application layer can be assured that Cloudflare can sign Business Associates Agreements (BAA).

1.1.1.1 Public DNS Resolver Privacy Examination - Cloudflare conducted a first-of-its-kind privacy examination by a leading accounting firm to determine whether the 1.1.1.1 resolver was effectively configured to meet Cloudflare’s privacy commitments. A public summary of the assessment can be found here.

What’s on our Roadmap?

As a global company, Cloudflare partners with industry experts and regional leaders around the world to determine the best ways to build customer trust. Our infoshare events with existing customers and participation in standards organizations guide our methods to continuously improve the security and privacy posture of our products and services. Part of that improvement is obtaining additional third party validations. At this time, we are evaluating ISO 27018 to give customers additional assurance that we meet industry standards for handling personal data in our cloud platform. We will continue to move forward in our FedRAMP journey. And of course, we are continuously evaluating a range of other region-specific certifications. For the latest information about our certifications and reports, please visit our trust hub.

If you are an existing customer and want to give us feedback about a validation, please contact your Account Executive and let them know! We will continue to pursue validations that support our customers’ needs and make the internet safer and more secure.