Email Security now available for free for political parties and campaigns through Cloudflare for Campaigns

At Cloudflare, we believe that every political candidate — regardless of their affiliation — should be able to run their campaign without the constant worry of cyber attacks. Unfortunately, malicious actors, such as nation-states, financially motivated attackers, and hackers, are often looking to disrupt campaign operations and messaging. These threats have the potential to interfere with the democratic process, weaken public confidence, and cause operational challenges for campaigns of all scales.

In 2020, in partnership with the non-profit, non-partisan Defending Digital Campaigns (DDC), we launched Cloudflare for Campaigns to offer a free package of cybersecurity tools to political campaigns, especially smaller ones with limited resources. Since then, we have helped over 250 political campaigns and parties across the US, regardless of affiliation.

This is why we are excited to announce that we have extended our Cloudflare for Campaigns product suite to include Email Security , to secure email systems that are essential to safeguarding the integrity and success of a political campaign. By preventing phishing, spoofing, and other email threats, it helps protect candidates, staff, and supporters from cyberattacks that could compromise sensitive data.

The front line of protection is email security

Phishing attacks on political campaigns have been a major cybersecurity threat in recent years, often leading to data breaches, leaks, and misinformation. In 2016, attackers targeted Democratic National Committee (DNC) staff with spear phishing emails disguised as Google security alerts, allowing hackers to access thousands of emails. In 2018, Russian intelligence agents attempted to infiltrate Senator Claire McCaskill's re-election campaign by sending emails to her staff, urging them to change their passwords.

This unsettling trend has affected political parties as well. In 2020, the Republican Party of Wisconsin fell victim to a phishing attack that resulted in hackers stealing $2.3 million.

During the 2022 US midterm elections , Cloudflare safeguarded the email inboxes of more than 100 campaigns, election officials, and public organizations involved in the election process. These ranged from first-time candidates in local races to seasoned incumbents at the national level. In the three months leading up to the 2022 midterms, Cloudflare processed over 20 million emails and successfully blocked around 150,000 phishing attempts targeting campaign staff.

During the 2024 US election , we actively protected state and local election offices, political campaigns, state parties, independent media, and voting rights organizations. In addition, we safeguarded the inboxes of hundreds of political campaigns, ensuring secure and uninterrupted communications to help campaigns focus on their message and outreach without the fear of cyberattack derailing their efforts. Over the course of the year, Cloudflare:

Scanned 5.7 million emails for campaigns and political parties

Blocked 400,000 malicious messages before they reached campaign staff and teams

Detected and blocked 21,000 suspicious emails

Prevented 14,000 unique spoofing attempts

We launched Cloudflare for Campaigns in 2020 to help political campaigns stay online amid cyber attacks. US campaign finance laws prohibit corporations from donating money or services to federal candidates or parties. However, we partner with Defending Digital Campaigns (DDC), approved by the Federal Election Commission, to offer free and discounted cybersecurity services. Through DDC, we provide tailored security solutions for resource-limited campaigns and parties facing heightened cyber threats.

"DDC is thrilled that Cloudflare is expanding their product offerings to campaigns with the addition of Email Security. This will expedite robust protections from the real and serious threats posed by phishing. Now campaigns, in concert with the DDoS protection Cloudflare provides via Cloudflare for Campaigns, will be able to easily enable a suite of core protections. This new offering further exemplifies Cloudflare's extraordinary and generous commitment to protecting campaigns. Cloudflare has been one of DDC’s core partners since we were founded." – Michael Kaiser, President & CEO of Defending Digital Campaigns

Over five years, our partnership has strengthened protections against DDoS attacks and web vulnerabilities. However, campaigns have frequently asked for help combating malicious emails that target campaign staff.

Cloudflare acquired Area 1 Security in 2022 to enhance its Zero Trust platform by integrating an email security solution that proactively identifies and blocks phishing threats before they reach users' inboxes. Before the acquisition, Area 1 provided low-cost email security to political campaigns with direct FEC approval.

Fast-forward to 2025, and we are excited to officially integrate Email Security into our full Cloudflare for Campaigns portfolio to better protect US political parties and campaigns.

Access free Email Security for your political campaign or party with Cloudflare for Campaigns

Under this program, Cloudflare Email Security is available starting today and includes:

Phishing protection : AI-powered threat detection that automatically identifies and blocks malicious emails before they reach their target

Email authentication : Built-in support for DMARC, DKIM, and SPF to prevent email spoofing

Real-time monitoring : Continuous scanning for suspicious activities and anomalies

Seamless integration : Easily integrates with existing email providers without disrupting workflows

Insightful reporting: Actionable analytics and reports to track security events and improve defenses

At Cloudflare, we are committed to helping build a better Internet — one where election campaigns can operate securely, free from the threat of cyber attacks.