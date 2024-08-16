Simplify cloud routing and object storage configurations with Cloud Connector

7 min read

Introduction

As part of Cloudflare's mission to help build a better Internet, we’re continuously integrating with other networks and service providers, ensuring ease of use for anyone, anywhere, anytime.

Today, we’re excited to announce Cloud Connector – a brand-new way to put Cloudflare in front of popular public cloud services, protecting your assets, accelerating applications, and routing your traffic between multiple cloud providers seamlessly.

Cloud Connector is a natural extension of Cloudflare's Connectivity Cloud, which aims to simplify and secure the complex web of connections across today’s enterprises. Imagine Origin Rules, but managed by Cloudflare, available for all plans, created with just a few clicks, and working out of the box without the need for additional rules. It allows you to route traffic to different public clouds without complicated workarounds. This means you can now direct specific requests to AWS S3, Google Cloud Storage, Azure Blob Storage, or our own R2, even if these services are not set as the DNS target for your hostname.

Whether you’re an e-commerce site looking to route image traffic to the best-performing cloud storage for faster load times, a media company distributing video content efficiently across various cloud providers, or a developer wanting to simplify backend configurations, Cloud Connector is designed for you. It’s available for all Cloudflare plans, with a particular focus on Free, Pro, and Business customers.

The Host header challenge

Before Cloud Connector, many of our Free, Pro, and Business customers faced a significant challenge: it was not straightforward to route traffic for the same hostname to one or more cloud providers on the backend. Something as simple as directing example.com/images to AWS S3 while keeping the rest of your site served by your origin web servers required multiple non-trivial steps to accomplish. Some users changed their setups, leveraging either Workers, chaining hostnames, or explored putting other service providers in front of their cloud destinations. While functional, this approach added complexity and increased effort, leading to frustration.

Enterprise customers had Host Header and Resolve Override features to manage this, but the security and abuse risks associated with Host Header modification kept these features out of reach for everyone else.

Simplifying multi-cloud routing

Today, we're excited to unveil Cloud Connector, designed to address these challenges head-on.

Imagine you’re managing a website where images are stored on AWS S3, videos on Google Cloud Storage, and static assets on Azure Blob Storage. Traditionally, routing traffic to these different providers would involve a series of complex steps and configurations. With Cloud Connector, this process is streamlined. You can seamlessly direct traffic for your hostname to multiple origins with just a few clicks. The setup is straightforward and doesn’t require any advanced configurations or additional rules.

For instance, you can now direct example.com/images to a specific R2 bucket in your Cloudflare account effortlessly. This feature, previously exclusive to Enterprise customers, is now available to all users, ensuring that everyone can benefit from simplified cloud routing.

How to configure

Getting started with Cloud Connector is easy. Navigate to the Rules > Cloud Connector tab in your zone dashboard. From there, select your cloud provider:

You’ll be presented with an interface where you can configure the destination hostname of your object storage bucket. Ensure that your bucket URL matches the expected schema for your cloud provider, such as .amazonaws.com for AWS S3 or storage.googleapis.com for Google Cloud Storage. In case of R2, your bucket needs to be public and associated with a custom domain:

Once you’ve configured your bucket, the next step is to determine which traffic is routed by Cloud Connector. Using the familiar rule builder interface that powers all our Rules products, you can filter requests based on hostname, URI path, headers, cookies, source IP, AS number, and more.

After configuring, deploy your rule, and it will be immediately effective:

Cloud Connector is intentionally placed at the end of the Ruleset Engine phase sequence to ensure it works out of the box, even if there are active origin or configuration rules with matching criteria.

Cloud Connector simplifies your setup, allowing you to focus on what matters most: delivering a seamless experience for your users. By leveraging Cloudflare’s built-in security, your assets are automatically protected, and direct traffic routing optimizes application performance, accelerating load times and reducing your cloud bandwidth costs.

Behind the scenes: how Cloud Connector works

To build Cloud Connector, we leveraged our powerful, high performance Ruleset Engine and integrated it with various cloud providers, ensuring compatibility and optimal performance. Throughout this process, we were focused on making the setup as intuitive as possible, reducing the need for additional configurations and making it accessible to users of all technical backgrounds.

At its core, Cloud Connector builds on Cloudflare's existing Ruleset Engine, the same technology that powers Origin Rules. Origin Rules typically operate during the http_request_origin phase, where they manage how requests are routed to different origins. A phase, in Cloudflare's system, represents a specific stage in the life of a request where rulesets can be executed. Each phase has a dedicated purpose, with rules defined at the account and zone levels to control different aspects of a request’s journey through our network.

Phases are essential because they allow us to apply actions at precise points in the request flow. For example, the http_request_origin phase focuses on routing, ensuring that traffic is directed to the correct origin based on the rules you set. By defining specific phases, we can optimize performance and enforce security measures at the right time without overlap or conflicts between different actions.

Rather than creating an entirely new system, we extended the existing "route" action within Ruleset Engine to handle a specific set of pre-approved cloud provider endpoints, such as AWS S3, Google Cloud Storage, Azure Blob Storage, and Cloudflare R2.

To maintain the modularity of our system and avoid introducing product-specific abstractions into our core Ruleset Engine control plane, we developed a thin API translator layer on Workers. This layer acts as an intermediary between the user-facing Cloud Connector API and the underlying Ruleset Engine API.

When a user creates a Cloud Connector rule, it’s translated on the backend into a series of existing Ruleset Engine-based actions. For instance, if a user sets up a rule to route traffic to an AWS S3 bucket, our system translates this into actions that adjust the host header and origin settings to point to the S3 endpoint. This allows a single Cloud Connector rule to be decomposed into multiple rules within a zone’s entry point ruleset.

These rules are processed in reverse order, adhering to a "last rule wins" approach. This ensures that the final matching rule determines the traffic’s routing, preserving the behavior users expect. For example, if traffic is routed to an AWS S3 bucket, the system will first match the traffic based on the URI, then disable SSL if necessary, and finally route to the S3 origin. Once the appropriate rule is matched, a "skip" action is invoked to prevent any further rules from altering the traffic, which prevents unintended behavior like disabling SSL for traffic routed to a different cloud provider.

When users retrieve their Cloud Connector rules, the system reverses this process, reconstructing the original actions from the decomposed rules. This ensures that users see their configurations as they originally defined them, without needing to understand the underlying complexities.

To support Cloud Connector's unique requirements, we introduced a new request phase, http_request_cloud_connector . As the final request phase, this ensures that Cloud Connector rules have the last say in traffic routing decisions. This priority prevents conflicts with other routing rules, ensuring that traffic is securely and accurately routed according to the user’s intent.

Cloudflare is committed to building Cloudflare products on Cloudflare, leveraging existing technologies while innovating to meet new challenges. By building on Origin Rules and Workers, introducing the http_request_cloud_connector phase, and creating a thin API translation layer, we’ve developed a solution that simplifies multi-cloud routing without compromising on performance or security.

What’s next for Cloud Connector?

The current version of Cloud Connector is just the beginning. Our vision extends far beyond supporting object storage. In the future, we aim to support all kinds of HTTP cloud services, including load balancers, compute services, and more. We want Cloud Connector to be the primary way for Cloudflare users to discover and manage the cloud services they use across multiple providers.

Imagine being able to configure secure traffic routing to any cloud service without having to worry about DNS settings, Host headers, or SSL implementation. Our goal is to make Cloud Connector a comprehensive tool that simplifies the entire process, ensuring that you can focus on what matters most: building and scaling your web applications.

Get started

Cloud Connector is available in beta to all plans and is completely free. The rollout has started this month (August) and will be gradually released to all users throughout 2024. Once rolled out, users will start seeing this new product under the Rules > Cloud Connector tab of their zone dashboard. No beta access registration is required.

Learn more

Learn more about setting up and using Cloud Connector in developer documentation. Share your feedback in community forums – your opinion is invaluable and directly influences our product and design decisions, helping us to make Rules products even better.