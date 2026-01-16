Astro is joining Cloudflare

5 min read

The Astro Technology Company, creators of the Astro web framework, is joining Cloudflare.

Astro is the web framework for building fast, content-driven websites. Over the past few years, we’ve seen an incredibly diverse range of developers and companies use Astro to build for the web. This ranges from established brands like Porsche and IKEA, to fast-growing AI companies like Opencode and OpenAI. Platforms that are built on Cloudflare, like Webflow Cloud and Wix Vibe , have chosen Astro to power the websites their customers build and deploy to their own platforms. At Cloudflare, we use Astro, too — for our developer docs , website , landing pages , and more. Astro is used almost everywhere there is content on the Internet.

By joining forces with the Astro team, we are doubling down on making Astro the best framework for content-driven websites for many years to come. The best version of Astro — Astro 6 — is just around the corner, bringing a redesigned development server powered by Vite. The first public beta release of Astro 6 is now available , with GA coming in the weeks ahead.

We are excited to share this news and even more thrilled for what it means for developers building with Astro. If you haven’t yet tried Astro — give it a spin and run npm create astro@latest .

What this means for Astro

Astro will remain open source, MIT-licensed, and open to contributions, with a public roadmap and open governance. All full-time employees of The Astro Technology Company are now employees of Cloudflare, and will continue to work on Astro. We’re committed to Astro’s long-term success and eager to keep building.

Astro wouldn’t be what it is today without an incredibly strong community of open-source contributors. Cloudflare is also committed to continuing to support open-source contributions, via the Astro Ecosystem Fund , alongside industry partners including Webflow, Netlify, Wix, Sentry, Stainless and many more.

From day one, Astro has been a bet on the web and portability: Astro is built to run anywhere, across clouds and platforms. Nothing changes about that. You can deploy Astro to any platform or cloud, and we’re committed to supporting Astro developers everywhere.

There are many web frameworks out there — so why are developers choosing Astro?

Astro has been growing rapidly:

Why? Many web frameworks have come and gone trying to be everything to everyone, aiming to serve the needs of both content-driven websites and web applications.

The key to Astro’s success: Instead of trying to serve every use case, Astro has stayed focused on five design principles . Astro is…

Content-driven: Astro was designed to showcase your content.

Server-first: Websites run faster when they render HTML on the server.

Fast by default: It should be impossible to build a slow website in Astro.

Easy to use: You don’t need to be an expert to build something with Astro.

Developer-focused: You should have the resources you need to be successful.

Astro’s Islands Architecture is a core part of what makes all of this possible. The majority of each page can be fast, static HTML — fast and simple to build by default, oriented around rendering content. And when you need it, you can render a specific part of a page as a client island, using any client UI framework. You can even mix and match multiple frameworks on the same page, whether that’s React.js, Vue, Svelte, Solid, or anything else:

Bringing back the joy in building websites

The more Astro and Cloudflare started talking, the clearer it became how much we have in common. Cloudflare’s mission is to help build a better Internet — and part of that is to help build a faster Internet. Almost all of us grew up building websites, and we want a world where people have fun building things on the Internet, where anyone can publish to a site that is truly their own.

When Astro first launched in 2021, it had become painful to build great websites — it felt like a fight with build tools and frameworks. It sounds strange to say it, with the coding agents and powerful LLMs of 2026, but in 2021 it was very hard to build an excellent and fast website without being a domain expert in JavaScript build tooling. So much has gotten better, both because of Astro and in the broader frontend ecosystem, that we take this almost for granted today.

The Astro project has spent the past five years working to simplify web development. So as LLMs, then vibe coding, and now true coding agents have come along and made it possible for truly anyone to build — Astro provided a foundation that was simple and fast by default. We’ve all seen how much better and faster agents get when building off the right foundation, in a well-structured codebase. More and more, we’ve seen both builders and platforms choose Astro as that foundation.

We’ve seen this most clearly through the platforms that both Cloudflare and Astro serve, that extend Cloudflare to their own customers in creative ways using Cloudflare for Platforms , and have chosen Astro as the framework that their customers build on.

When you deploy to Webflow Cloud , your Astro site just works and is deployed across Cloudflare’s network. When you start a new project with Wix Vibe , behind the scenes you’re creating an Astro site, running on Cloudflare. And when you generate a developer docs site using Stainless , that generates an Astro project, running on Cloudflare, powered by Starlight — a framework built on Astro.

Each of these platforms is built for a different audience. But what they have in common — beyond their use of Cloudflare and Astro — is they make it fun to create and publish content to the Internet. In a world where everyone can be both a builder and content creator, we think there are still so many more platforms to build and people to reach.

Astro 6 — new local dev server, powered by Vite

Astro 6 is coming, and the first open beta release is now available . To be one of the first to try it out, run:

npm create astro@latest -- --ref next

Or to upgrade your existing Astro app, run:

npx @astrojs/upgrade beta

Astro 6 brings a brand new development server, built on the Vite Environments API , that runs your code locally using the same runtime that you deploy to. This means that when you run astro dev with the Cloudflare Vite plugin , your code runs in workerd , the open-source Cloudflare Workers runtime, and can use Durable Objects , D1 , KV , Agents and more . This isn’t just a Cloudflare feature: Any JavaScript runtime with a plugin that uses the Vite Environments API can benefit from this new support, and ensure local dev runs in the same environment, with the same runtime APIs as production.

Live Content Collections in Astro are also stable in Astro 6 and out of beta. These content collections let you update data in real time, without requiring a rebuild of your site. This makes it easy to bring in content that changes often, such as the current inventory in a storefront, while still benefitting from the built-in validation and caching that come with Astro’s existing support for content collections .

There’s more to Astro 6, including Astro’s most upvoted feature request — first-class support for Content Security Policy (CSP) — as well as simpler APIs, an upgrade to Zod 4, and more.

Doubling down on Astro

We're thrilled to welcome the Astro team to Cloudflare. We’re excited to keep building, keep shipping, and keep making Astro the best way to build content-driven sites. We’re already thinking about what comes next beyond V6, and we’d love to hear from you.