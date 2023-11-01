Cloudflare 在 2023 年 10 月 30 日發生的事件

Workers KV Customers with applications leveraging KV saw those applications fail during the duration of this incident, including both the KV API within Workers, and the REST API.

Workers applications not using KV were not impacted.

Pages Applications hosted on Pages were unreachable for the duration of the incident and returned HTTP 500 errors to users. New Pages deployments also returned HTTP 500 errors to users for the duration.

Access Users who were unauthenticated could not log in; any origin attempting to validate the JWT using the /certs endpoint would fail; any application with a device posture policy failed for all users.

Existing logged-in sessions that did not use the /certs endpoint or posture checks were unaffected. Overall, a large percentage of existing sessions were still affected.

WARP / Zero Trust Users were unable to register new devices or connect to resources subject to policies that enforce Device Posture checks or WARP Session timeouts.

Devices already enrolled, resources not relying on device posture, or that had re-authorized outside of this window were unaffected.

Images The Images API returned errors during the incident. Existing image delivery was not impacted.

Cache Purge (single file) Single file purge was partially unavailable for the duration of the incident as some data centers could not access configuration data in KV. Data centers that had existing configuration data locally cached were unaffected.

Other cache purge mechanisms, including purge by tag, were unaffected.

Workers Uploading or editing Workers through the dashboard, wrangler or API returned errors during the incident. Deployed Workers were not impacted, unless they used KV.

AI Gateway AI Gateway was not able to proxy requests for the duration of the incident.

Waiting Room Waiting Room configuration is stored at the edge in Workers KV. Waiting Room configurations, and configuration changes, were unavailable and the service failed open.

When access to KV was restored, some Waiting Room users would have experienced queuing as the service came back up.

Turnstile and Challenge Pages Turnstile's JavaScript assets are stored in KV, and the entry point for Turnstile (api.js) was not able to be served. Clients accessing pages using Turnstile could not initialize the Turnstile widget and would have failed closed during the incident window.

Challenge Pages (which products like Custom, Managed and Rate Limiting rules use) also use Turnstile infrastructure for presenting challenge pages to users under specific conditions, and would have blocked users who were presented with a challenge during that period.