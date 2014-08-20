What Egypt Shutting Down the Internet Looks Like

1 min read

CloudFlare gets quite a bit of traffic from Egypt -- the country is consistently in the top-20 originators of visitors to our network. That is, until last night when Egypt shut down the Internet. Here is a graph showing traffic to our network from Egypt. Just after midnight last night in Cairo virtually all traffic coming from the country stopped dead. Throughout the day today there has only been a trickle of visitors from Egypt to our network. It goes to show what a powerful and important force the Internet is, and yet how fragile our access to it can be. The thoughts of the CloudFlare team are with the citizens of Egypt. We're all hoping for a swift and peaceful end to the conflict and that we start seeing Egyptian visitors to our network and the rest of the web again very soon.