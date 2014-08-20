W3 Total Cache (W3TC): Total CloudFlare Integration

1 min read

CloudFlare is excited to announce that the WordPress performance plugin W3 Total Cache (W3TC) now fully integrates CloudFlare's performance and security. CloudFlare and W3TC's missions are aligned: making sites perform as fast as possible.

If you're a WordPress user, W3TC runs on your server and helps optimize your database and content production. After that, CloudFlare takes over and our globally distributed network ensures your site's content is delivered as fast as possible while, at the same time, preventing attacks from harming your site.

While W3TC and CloudFlare have always worked synergistically, with v0.9.3 you can now manage several of the CloudFlare features directly from the W3TC control panel. The W3TC plugin now also will also ensure that your visitors' IP addresses appear correctly in WordPress without your needing the CloudFlare WordPress plugin or the mod_cloudflare Apache module.

You can download the latest version of the W3TC starting today and get the full CloudFlare integration. If you're already a CloudFlare user, you'll just need to enter your account information and API Key, which you can find on your CloudFlare Account page. If you haven't yet signed up for CloudFlare, simply follow the sign up link from the W3TC interface and you can be up and running in about 5 minutes.

If you are using the CloudFlare WordPress plugin, you should currently use both plugins. The W3TC plugin doesn't include the spam reporting functionality. We are working with the authors to get the spam reporting functionality incorporated.