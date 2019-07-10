2 min read

We recently registered the trademark for The Network is the Computer®, to encompass how Cloudflare is utilizing its network to pave the way for the future of the Internet.

The phrase was first coined in 1984 by John Gage, the 21st employee of Sun Microsystems, where he was credited with building Sun’s vision around “The Network is the Computer.” When Sun was acquired in 2010, the trademark was not renewed, but the vision remained.

“When we built Sun Microsystems, every computer we made had the network at its core. But we could only imagine, over thirty years ago, today’s billions of networked devices, from the smallest camera or light bulb to the largest supercomputer, sharing their packets across Cloudflare’s distributed global network.

We based our vision of an interconnected world on open and shared standards. Cloudflare extends this dedication to new levels by openly sharing designs for security and resilience in the post-quantum computer world.

Most importantly, Cloudflare is committed to immediate, open, transparent accountability for network performance. I’m a dedicated reader of their technical blog, as the network becomes central to our security infrastructure and the global economy, demanding even more powerful technical innovation.”

Cloudflare's massive network, which spans more than 180 cities in 80 countries, enables the company to deliver its suite of security, performance, and reliability products, including its serverless edge computing offerings.

In March of 2018, we launched our serverless solution Cloudflare Workers, to allow anyone to deploy code at the edge of our network. We also recently announced advancements to Cloudflare Workers in June of 2019 to give application developers the ability to do away with cloud regions, VMs, servers, containers, load balancers—all they need to do is write the code, and we do the rest. With each of Cloudflare’s data centers acting as a highly scalable application origin to which users are automatically routed via our Anycast network, code is run within milliseconds of users worldwide.

In honor of registering Sun’s former trademark, I spoke with John Gage, Greg Papadopoulos, former CTO of Sun Microsystems, and Ray Rothrock, former Director of CAD/CAM Marketing at Sun Microsystems, to learn more about the history of the phrase and what it means for the future:

