We’re Hosting a Go Hackathon!

CloudFlare is excited to partner with Women Who Go to host Gopher Gala—the first distributed Go(lang) hackathon—in our San Francisco office!

Gopher Gala is a chance to showcase your skills and compete against the best Go developers from around the world.

While the hackathon is distributed globally, CloudFlare is welcoming teams to use our new office space in SOMA this Saturday and Sunday from 9am-5pm. There will be food, drinks, and plenty of space to spread out and work with your teammates. Some of CloudFlare’s top Go developers will be participating as well.

If you’d like to sign up for the event, you can do so here: http://www.meetup.com/Women-Who-Go/events/227017435/

So, come join Women Who Go and CloudFlare and build something in a weekend:

When

January 23rd: 9am-5pm

January 24th: 9am-5pm

Where

CloudFlare Headquarters

101 Townsend Street

San Francisco, CA 94107

(Registration is required)