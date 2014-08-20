Pizza, Prizes & Apps at TechCrunch Disrupt Hackathon

2 min read

CloudFlare launched about a year ago at TechCrunch Disrupt SF. It's been a pretty incredible year, and it all began at that conference. We're big fans of TechCrunch (even if we lost the competition to a service that reads Wikipedia aloud) and so we wanted to do something to support them this year.

I'm excited to announce that CloudFlare will have a big presence at the TechCrunch Disrupt Hackathon. First, we're providing the pizza for dinner on Saturday night. As the plates we had printed up for the event read:

GET /pizza 200 OK

PUT /pizza?location=mouth 202 ACCEPTED

GET /pizza 410 GONE

Second, we're giving a $1,000 cash prize for the Hackathon hacker who creates the best CloudFlare App. I'm helping judge the competition on Sunday and many folks from CloudFlare's engineering team will be on hand throughout the 24 hours of the event helping hackers build on top of CloudFlare's platform. We're providing an API framework to create new apps as well as the globally distributed infrastructure on which to deploy them so they're super fast.

CloudFlare has already made it one-click simple to add some of the leading web apps to any CloudFlare website. Current apps include mainstream services like Google Analytics, Smartling, Clicky, and VigLink. But we're also proud of the fact that we support smaller app developers like Erik Rothoff Andersson who created the fun game Browser Blaster and now receives a check every month from the CloudFlare users who have installed his game. We're excited to now make it easy for any developer to easily develop, deploy, and get paid for their work from the more than 100,000 websites that have signed up for CloudFlare. While one app will win the $1,000 prize, we're hoping that we can find a bunch of new app developers who we can add to the CloudFlare Apps Marketplace.

If you're going to be in the San Francisco area and you want to participate in the Hackathon, you can find details and register on the TechCrunch Disrupt website. Information for developers is available for all, not just this weekend's hackers.

P.S. - Yes, we really did print up a giant check and will hand it over on Sunday to the winner.