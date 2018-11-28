Happy Pink Dot SG from the Proudflare team!

3 min read

Pink Dot SG is an event which takes place every June in Singapore to celebrate LGBTQIA+ pride! Cloudflare participated this year, on June 21st. We’re a little late, but wanted to share what we got up to. Pink Dot SG started in 2009, as a way for queer people and allies alike to demonstrate their belief that everyone deserves the “freedom to love.”

Proudflare at Pink Dot ‘18

Proudflare, Cloudflare's LGBTQIA+ employee resource group, finds ways to support and provide resources for the LGBTQIA+ community, both within Cloudflare and in the larger community.

Proudflare started in 2017 in our San Francisco headquarters and in 2018, the Proudflare Singapore chapter was formed. We were excited to participate in our first public-facing event and demonstrate Cloudflare’s commitment to equality and dignity for all people!

We took to the streets this year to celebrate, but more importantly demand equality for our community in Singapore. It was an exciting event, with heaps of buzz, cheer, and joy amongst the crowd! Pink Dot SG included LGBTQIA+-themed events, information tents, a concert, and onstage were 10 Declarations for Equality, a list of changes the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies are ready for and advocating for in Singapore.

Annual supporter-wide group pink light moment

You can read more here about what the Proudflare team has been doing globally. I am a Singaporean Permanent Resident, and am proud to share our Proudflare journey so far in Singapore.

Cupcakes!

About Proudflare in Singapore

We kicked off our celebrations with twenty-five Cloudflarians over cupcakes and lunch. We discussed a few articles articles centered on about LGBTQIA+ issues in tech in Asia Pacific, specifically in Singapore.

Different pride booths at Pink Dot Singapore

Next up we took to the streets! Pink Dot is a terrific opportunity to meet other LGBTQ+ individuals in Singapore, and share stories and methods of efficacy. We listened to and learned from a ton of like-minded peers, and had a great time!

Some of our Proudflare Singapore members at Pink Dot

Notes of love and hope from the event

It may sound a bit cheesy, but I loved the opportunity to meet other folks who faced the same challenges that I did. I was reminded that progress does not come to those who accept that status quo, and that sometimes it’s necessary to make a bit of noise to facilitate change. Pink Dot is a terrific opportunity to share stories, and remind both allies and non-allies that we exist and can’t be ignored.

I’m tremendously lucky to work at a company that supports employees of all stripes. I’m optimistic that Singapore will change its laws regarding non-cis people and activities, hopefully sooner rather than later.

Art from the event

Our Proudflare Singapore team met for food after the event

Singapore, we are ready, ready to support the freedom to love! #PinkDot10 #WeAreReady!

by Sebastian Tan via Pinkdot.sg

