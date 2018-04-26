The Rise of Edge Compute: The Video

At the end of March, Kenton Varda, tech lead and architect for Cloudflare Workers, traveled to London and led a talk about the Rise of Edge Compute where he laid out our vision for the future of the Internet as a platform.
Several of those who were unable to attend on-site asked for us to produce a recording. Well, we've completed the audio edits, so here it is!
