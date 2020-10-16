6 min read

Earlier this week, we announced Cloudflare One™, a unified approach to solving problems in enterprise networking and security. With Cloudflare One, your organization’s data centers, offices, and devices can all be protected and managed in a single control plane. Cloudflare’s network is central to the value of all of our products, and today I want to dive deeper into how our network powers Cloudflare One.

Over the past ten years, Cloudflare has encountered the same challenges that face every organization trying to grow and protect a global network: we need to protect our infrastructure and devices from attackers and malicious outsiders, but traditional solutions aren’t built for distributed networks and teams. And we need visibility into the activity across our network and applications, but stitching together logging and analytics tools across multiple solutions is painful and creates information gaps.

We’ve architected our network to meet these challenges, and with Cloudflare One, we’re extending the advantages of these decisions to your company’s network to help you solve them too.

Distribution

Enterprises and some small organizations alike have team members around the world. Legacy models of networking forced traffic back through central choke points, slowing down users and constraining network scale. We keep hearing from our customers who want to stop buying appliances and expensive MPLS links just to try and outpace the increased demand their distributed teams place on their network.

Wherever your users are, we are too

Global companies have enough of a challenge managing widely distributed corporate networks, let alone the additional geographic dispersity introduced as users are enabled to work from home or from anywhere. Because Cloudflare has data centers close to Internet users around the world, all traffic can be processed close to its source (your users), regardless of their location. This delivers performance benefits across all of our products.

We built our network to meet users where they are. Today, we have data centers in over 200 cities and over 100 countries. As the geographical reach of Cloudflare’s network has expanded, so has our capacity, which currently tops 42 Tbps. This reach and capacity is extended to your enterprise with Cloudflare One.

The same Cloudflare, everywhere

Traditional solutions for securing enterprise networks often involve managing a plethora of regional providers with different capabilities. This means that traffic from two users in different parts of the world may be treated completely differently, for example, with respect to quality of DDoS attack detection. With Cloudflare One, you can manage security for your entire global network from one place, consolidating and standardizing control.

Capacity for the good & the bad

With 42 Tbps of network capacity, you can rest assured that Cloudflare can handle all of your traffic - the clean, legitimate traffic you want, and the malicious and attack traffic you don’t.

Scalability

Every product on every server

All of Cloudflare’s services are standardized across our entire network. Every service runs on every server, which means that traffic through all of the products you use can be processed close to its source, rather than being sent around to different locations for different services. This also means that as our network continues to grow, all products benefit: new data centers will automatically process traffic for every service you use.

For example, your users who connect to the Internet through Cloudflare Gateway in South America connect to one of our data centers in the region, rather than backhauling to another location. When those users need to reach an origin located on the other side of the world, we can also route them over our private backbone to get them there faster.

Commodity hardware, software-based functions

We built our network using commodity hardware, which allows us to scale quickly without relying on one single vendor or getting stuck in supply chain bottlenecks. And the services that process your traffic are software-based - no specialized, third-party hardware performing specific functions. This means that the development, maintenance, and support for the products you use all lives within Cloudflare, reducing the complexity of getting help when you need it.

This approach also lets us build efficiency into our network. We use that efficiency to serve customers on our free plan and deliver a more cost-effective platform to our larger customers.

Connectivity

Cloudflare interconnects with over 8,800 networks globally, including major ISPs, cloud services, and enterprises. Because we’ve built one of the most interconnected networks in the world, Cloudflare One can deliver a better experience for your users and applications, regardless of your network architecture or connectivity/transit vendors.

Broad interconnectivity with eyeball networks

Because of our CDN product (among others), being close to end users (“eyeballs”) has always been critical for our network. Now that more people than ever are working from home, eyeball → datacenter connectivity is more crucial than ever. We’ve spoken to customers who, since transitioning to a work-from-home model earlier this year, have had congestion issues with providers who are not well-connected with eyeball networks. With Cloudflare One, your employees can do their jobs from anywhere with Cloudflare smoothly keeping their traffic (and your infrastructure) secure.

Extensive presence in peering facilities

Earlier this year, we announced Cloudflare Network Interconnect (CNI), the ability for you to connect your network with Cloudflare’s via a secure physical or virtual connection. Using CNI means more secure, reliable traffic to your network through Cloudflare One. With our highly-connected network, there’s a good chance we’re colocated with your organization in at least one peering facility, making CNI setup a no-brainer. We’ve also partnered with five interconnect platforms to provide even more flexibility with virtual (software-defined layer 2) connections with Cloudflare. Finally, we peer with major cloud providers all over the world, providing even more flexibility for organizations at any stage of hybrid/cloud transition.

Making the Internet smarter

Traditional approaches to creating secure and reliable network connectivity involve relying on expensive MPLS links to provide point to point connection. Cloudflare is built from the ground-up on the Internet, relying on and improving the same Internet links that customers use today. We've built software and techniques that help us be smarter about how we use the Internet to deliver better performance and reliability to our customers. We've also built the Cloudflare Global Private Backbone to help us even further enhance our software and techniques to deliver even more performance and reliability where it's needed the most.

This approach allows us to use the variety of connectivity options in our toolkit intelligently, building toward a more performant network than what we could accomplish with a traditional MPLS solution. And because we use transit from a wide variety of providers, chances are that whoever your ISP is, you already have high-quality connectivity to Cloudflare’s network.

Insight

Diverse traffic workload yields attack intelligence

We process all kinds of traffic thanks to our network’s reach and the diversity of our customer base. That scale gives us unique insight into the Internet. We can analyze trends and identify new types of attacks before they hit the mainstream, allowing us to better prepare and protect customers as the security landscape changes.

We also provide you with visibility into these network and threat intelligence insights with tools like Cloudflare Radar and Cloudflare One Intel. Earlier this week, we launched a feature to block DNS tunneling attempts. We analyze a tremendous number of DNS queries and have built a model of what they should look like. We use that model to block suspicious queries which might leak data from devices.

Unique network visibility enables Smart Routing

In addition to attacks and malicious traffic across our network, we’re paying attention to the state of the Internet. Visibility across carriers throughout the world allows us to identify congestion and automatically route traffic along the fastest and most reliable paths. Contrary to the experience delivered by traditional scrubbing providers, Magic Transit customers experience minimal latency and sometimes even performance improvements with Cloudflare in path, thanks to our extensive connectivity and transit diversity.

Argo Smart Routing, powered by our extensive network visibility, improves performance for web assets by 30% on average; we’re excited to bring these benefits to any traffic through Cloudflare One with Argo Smart Routing for Magic Transit (coming soon!).

What’s next?

Cloudflare’s network is the foundation of the value and vision for Cloudflare One. With Cloudflare One, you can put our network between the Internet and your entire enterprise, gaining the powerful benefits of our global reach, scalability, connectivity, and insight. All of the products we’ve launched this week, like everything we’ve built so far, benefit from the unique advantages of our network.

We’re excited to see these effects multiply as organizations adopt Cloudflare One to protect and accelerate all of their traffic. And we’re just getting started: we’re going to continue to expand our network, and the products that run on it, to deliver an even faster, more secure, more reliable experience across all of Cloudflare One.