Keeping our open source promise

Back in October I wrote a blog post about CloudFlare and open source software titled CloudFlare And Open Source Software: A Two-Way Street which detailed the many ways in which we use and support open source software.

Since then we've pushed out quite a lot of new open source projects, as well as continuing to support the likes of LuaJIT and OpenResty. All our open source projects are available via our dedicated GitHub page cloudflare.github.io. Here are a few that have been recently updated or released:

We've also been contributing to projects like OpenSSL, SystemTap and PhantomJS, and the names of CloudFlare employees Yichun and Piotr appear regularly in the Nginx changelog.

And, on a personal level, I've been keeping a repository of all the talks I've given (including any associated code or data) in jgc-talks. The most recent of which was a talk in London about rolling hashes.

We'll keep pushing projects, large and small, to Github as we're ready to share them. We've pushed out so much open source code that we've recently reorganized our Github page by language/software. There are now sections for JavaScript, Go, Nginx and Lua, and Postgres.

Right now there's a large and innovative security project getting ready for release. Expect to hear about it (and see its source code) in the New Year.