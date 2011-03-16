Introducing the CloudFlare Joomla Extension

2 min read



The CloudFlare team takes a great deal of pride in listening to the feedback of our users. We're pleased to announce that we recently released a beta version of our CloudFlare Joomla extension that will help you get the most out of using Joomla and CloudFlare together.

Some common FAQs about the Joomla extension:

What does the CloudFlare Joomla extension do?

The extension restores the original visitor IP to your server logs. Before the extension, your logs would reflect CloudFlare's proxy IP addresses. The Joomla extension will restore your logs so that all the originating IP information is preserved.

Do I need to install the extension if I already installed mod_cloudflare?

You do not need to install the extension if you have already installed mod_cloudflare on your server. It is recommended that you install both if you need them at both the Joomla and server level.

How do I install the CloudFlare extension?

You can download the Joomla extension here.

You then need to make sure the module is enabled for (a) position 2, and (b) all pages.

What versions of Joomla is the extension compatible with?

The plugin is compatible with Joomla 1.5.2.

Does the Joomla extension have the same features as the CloudFlare WordPress plugin?

The Joomla extension does not have the spam reporting capabilities or database optimization features found in the CloudFlare WordPress plugin.

Have feedback on the Joomla Extension?

Definitely contact us! We'll use your feedback to improve the extension for the entire CloudFlare community.

Disclaimer:

CloudFlare is not affiliated with or endorsed by the Joomla Project or Open Source Matters.