Recapping Developer Week

Developer Week 2023 is officially a wrap. Last week, we shipped 34 posts highlighting what has been going on with our developer platform and where we’re headed in the future – including new products & features, in-depth tutorials to help you get started, and customer stories to inspire you.

We’ve loved already hearing feedback from you all about what we’ve shipped:

🤯 Serverless machine learning deployments - OMG! We used to need a team of devops to deploy a todo list MVP, it’s now 3 clicks with workers. They’re gonna do the same with ML workloads. Just like that. Boom. https://t.co/AcKUQ79fv0 — Thibaut Tiberghien (@tibotiber) May 16, 2023

.@Cloudflare is totally rocking it with these AI releases 🤘 https://t.co/7dQb6TUWg3 — Philipp Tsipman (@ptsi) May 17, 2023

Love this direction, for open source, for demos and running things on edge.



It's still in development, but as someone who've built an AI product on top of Cloudflare and has been asking for something like this, I'm really excited! https://t.co/AnywRDqecb — Altryne - targum.video (@altryne) May 15, 2023

I've been waiting for this. Next on my list is a @remix_run app using @CockroachDB deployed to Workers. The new multi-region capabilities of #CockroachDB #serverless should pair wonderfully with @Cloudflare deployments. https://t.co/RwnJ2K0ToY — Aydrian Howard (@itsaydrian) May 16, 2023

Yes! Loving this! I definitely this is the right direction and will help the general DevX and onboarding to the platform a lot ❤️! https://t.co/rEQWreeS96 — Adrien Baron (@BaronAdri) May 18, 2023

We hope you’re able to spend the coming weeks slinging some code and experimenting with some of the new tools we shipped last week. As you’re building, join us in our developers discord and let us know what you think.

Watch on Cloudflare TV

If you missed any of the announcements or want to also view the associated Cloudflare TV segments, where blog authors went through each announcement, you can now watch all the Developer Week videos on Cloudflare TV.