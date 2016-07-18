CloudFlare sites protected from httpoxy

1 min read

CC BY 2.0 image by Joe Seggiola

We have rolled out automatic protection for all customers for the the newly announced vulnerability called httpoxy.

This vulnerability affects applications that use “classic” CGI execution models, and could lead to API token disclosure of the services that your application may talk to.

By default httpoxy requests are modified to be harmless and then request is allowed through, however customers who want to outright block those requests can also use the Web Application Firewall rule 100050 in CloudFlare Specials to block requests that could lead to the httpoxy vulnerability.