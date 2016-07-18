Get Started Free|Contact Sales

The Cloudflare Blog

Subscribe to receive notifications of new posts:

CloudFlare sites protected from httpoxy

07/18/2016

1 min read

CC BY 2.0 image by Joe Seggiola

We have rolled out automatic protection for all customers for the the newly announced vulnerability called httpoxy.

This vulnerability affects applications that use “classic” CGI execution models, and could lead to API token disclosure of the services that your application may talk to.

By default httpoxy requests are modified to be harmless and then request is allowed through, however customers who want to outright block those requests can also use the Web Application Firewall rule 100050 in CloudFlare Specials to block requests that could lead to the httpoxy vulnerability.

We protect entire corporate networks, help customers build Internet-scale applications efficiently, accelerate any website or Internet application, ward off DDoS attacks, keep hackers at bay, and can help you on your journey to Zero Trust.

Visit 1.1.1.1 from any device to get started with our free app that makes your Internet faster and safer.

To learn more about our mission to help build a better Internet, start here. If you're looking for a new career direction, check out our open positions.
AttacksBugsVulnerabilitiesSecurityAPI

Follow on X

Cloudflare|@cloudflare

Related posts