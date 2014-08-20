Check out CloudFlare's New UI

3 min read

CloudFlare has been beta testing a new account interface for several months with many of our followers on Facebook and Twitter. This week, we rolled out the new interface to all CloudFlare users. Since a picture is worth a thousand words, I'm going to cover many of the key changes in a visual walkthrough.

Note: The CloudFlare 'DNS Settings' page has also undergone some changes. Since the changes to that page are worthy of a separate post, I'll do an additional post about DNS settings in the near future.

Add multiple sites at once

Site owners can now add multiple domains at once. To add multiple websites, list them in the My websites input field separated by commas.

Easier Navigation to CloudFlare Reporting and Threat Control

We've made it easier to find the most popular pages, including:

'Dashboards' has been replaced with 'Analytics' and 'Threat Control' to save users from having to do an additional click to get to the CloudFlare Reporting and Threat Control Dashboards.

Development Mode, one of our most widely used features, can now be turned on directly from they My Websites pag, by choosing the gear icon

'Deactivate' has been renamed 'Pause CloudFlare'. We hope the new terminology helps customers understand how to temporarily pause CloudFlare in the event of an issue.

Improved Pages for Settings

The new 'Settings' page makes it easier to find the setting you're looking for by classifying them with different tabs.

Settings Overview

The 'Settings Overview' stores the most frequently used CloudFlare

settings so that site owners can access these quickly. You can also

quickly make basic changes to your Security and Performance settings on

this page. The key settings that you will find here are:

Development Mode and Cache Purge

A SSL drop down menu for turning on SSL options for paid accounts

CloudFlare's IPv6 Gateway

Security Settings

CloudFlare offers a number of security features to protect websites. All of the key CloudFlare security settings have been grouped into a single page, including:

Basic Security Level

Customize Challenge Page

Web Application Firewall

Performance Settings

CloudFlare's CDN-like and Web Content Optimization features are grouped on this page. If you want to adjust your CloudFlare caching level, or if you want to turn Auto Minify or Rocket Loader on or off, then this is where you would want to go.

We hope you like the changes to the UI. As always, please contact CloudFlare with any

questions or feedback about the new UI.