Network Performance Update (CN)

聚焦 Zero Trust：我们的速度是最快的，请看真凭实据
2023/06/21
在 42% 的测试场景中，Cloudflare 是最快速的安全 Web 网关，是所有此类服务提供商中速度最快的。Cloudflare 比 Zscaler 快 46%，比 Netskope 快 56%，比 Palo Alto for ZTNA 快 10%，并且在 RBI 场景下比 Zscaler 快 64%...继续阅读 »
2023/03/17
Cloudflare Access 比 Netskope 快 75%，比 Zscaler 快 50%，并且我们的网络性能在最后一公里网络中比其他服务提供商都快 48%...
2022/11/18
Cloudflare 正在建设世界上最快的网络。因为现在是 Developer Week，我们想提供关于 Workers 产品相对于竞争对手的表现以及我们总体网络性能的更新...