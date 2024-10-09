Salesloft Driftの侵害がCloudflareおよび当社のお客様に与える影響
2025-09-02
高度な脅威アクターであるGRUB1が、SalesloftのDriftチャットエージェントとSalesforceの連携を悪用して、Cloudflareや他の多くの企業のSalesforceテナントに不正アクセスを行いました。...
Chief Security Officer
Grant Bourzikas, Chief Security Officer, joined Cloudflare in 2023. His role is to protect the company from sophisticated adversaries, and stay ahead in today’s threat landscape. He also oversees CloudforceOne (Cloudflare’s threat intelligence, research & operations team) and acts as “Customer Zero", to help accelerate innovation across Cloudflare’s products. Grant is a seven-time CSO with experience across the financial services industry at HSBC and Silicon Valley Bank, as well as at a Fortune 500 critical infrastructure company, an online trading organization and organization in the gaming space. Grant is a CPA and CISSP, and holds a Master's in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence from Southern Methodist University, and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Missouri in St. Louis.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/grantbourzikas/
2025-09-02
高度な脅威アクターであるGRUB1が、SalesloftのDriftチャットエージェントとSalesforceの連携を悪用して、Cloudflareや他の多くの企業のSalesforceテナントに不正アクセスを行いました。...
2025-03-16
来週から、サイバーセキュリティの最新トレンドや、新製品やパートナーシップの発表、Cloudflareの最新テクノロジー紹介などについてお届けしていきます。Security Week 2025へようこそ！...
2024-03-03
過去1年間に見られた脅威、セキュリティインシデント、グローバルCISOの主要な優先事項や懸念事項に関する洞察を共有しつつ、Cloudflareの最高セキュリティ責任者が2024年Security Weekをご紹介いたします...
2024-02-01
感謝祭の2023年11月23日、Cloudflareは自社のセルフホスト型Atlassianサーバー上で脅威アクターを検出しました。当社のセキュリティチームは直ちに調査を開始し、脅威アクターのアクセスを遮断した結果、この事象によるCloudflare顧客データやシステムへの影響はありませんでした...
2023-10-20
2023年10月18日(水)、Oktaに起因するシステムへの攻撃を発見しました。迅速な対応により、Cloudflareの顧客情報やシステムに影響がなかったことを確認しています...
2023-10-10
「HTTP/2 Rapid Reset」攻撃は、HTTP/2プロトコルの弱点を悪用し、巨大で超ボリュメトリックなDDoS攻撃を発生させます。 Cloudflareはここ数カ月間、こうした嵐のような攻撃の軽減に取り組んでいました。その中には、弊社がこれまでに観測した最大の攻撃の3倍ほどの規模となる攻撃も含まれています...