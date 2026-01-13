What we know about Iran’s Internet shutdown

5 min read

In late December 2025, wide-scale protests erupted across multiple cities in Iran . While these protests were initially fueled by frustration over inflation, food prices, and currency depreciation, they have grown into demonstrations demanding a change in the country’s leadership regime.

In the last few days, Internet traffic from Iran has effectively dropped to zero. This is evident in the data available in Cloudflare Radar, as we’ll describe in this post.

Background

The Iranian government has a history of cutting off Internet connectivity when such protests take place. In November 2019, protests erupted following the announcement of a significant increase in fuel prices. In response, the Iranian government implemented an Internet shutdown for more than five days. In September 2022, protests and demonstrations erupted across Iran in response to the death in police custody of Mahsa/Zhina Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the Kurdistan Province of Iran. Internet services were disrupted across multiple network providers in the following days.

Amid the current protests, lower traffic volumes were already observed at the start of the year, indicating potential connectivity issues leading into the more dramatic shutdown that has followed.

Internet connectivity in Iran plummeted on January 8

Some traffic anomalies were seen in the first few days of 2026 (described in further detail below), though peak traffic levels recovered by January 5, and exceeded expected levels during the following days.

However, this strong recovery proved to be short-lived. IPv6-related shifts observed on January 8 provided the first indication of the changes to come. At 11:50 UTC (15:20 local time), the amount of IPv6 address space announced by Iranian networks dropped by 98.5% , falling from over 48 million /48s (blocks of 2^80 IPv6 addresses) to just over 737,000 /48s. A drop in announced IP address space (whether IPv6 or IPv4) means that the announcing networks are no longer telling the world how to reach those addresses. A major drop like this one can signal an intentional disruption to Internet connectivity, as there is no longer a path to the clients or servers using those IP addresses.

This drop in announced IPv6 address space served to reduce IPv6’s share of human-generated traffic from around 12% to around 2%.

As seen in the graph below, this drop in IPv6 traffic stayed at a relatively consistent level for approximately 100 minutes, before falling further just before 13:30 UTC (17:00 local time). This second drop resulted in IPv6 traffic from Iran all but disappearing.

Several hours later, we observed overall traffic levels from the country begin to decline rapidly . Between 16:30 - 17:00 UTC (20:00 - 20:30 local time), traffic volumes fell nearly 90%, fueled by a loss of traffic from the major Iranian network providers, including MCCI (AS197207) , IranCell (AS44244) , and TCI (AS58224) .

Around 18:45 UTC, Internet traffic from Iran dropped to effectively zero , signaling a complete shutdown in the country and disconnection from the global Internet.

Brief windows of connectivity on January 9 — but they don’t last

After the shutdown took hold the previous day, internal traffic data showed an extremely low volume of traffic from Iran , amounting to less than 0.01% of pre-shutdown peaks, starting around 10:00 UTC (13:30 local time) on January 9. It appears that access to Cloudflare’s public DNS resolver, 1.1.1.1 , also became available again around 10:00 UTC (13:30 local time), leading request traffic to briefly spike well above the expected range. However, after spiking, only a small amount of request traffic to 1.1.1.1 remained visible.

Several Iranian universities also saw connectivity briefly restored , starting around 11:30 UTC (15:00 local time). These included University of Tehran Informatics Center (AS29068) , Sharif University of Technology (AS12660) , Tehran University of Medical Science (AS43965) , and Tarbita Modares University (AS57745) . It is unclear whether this restoration was intentional, but traffic from these networks was once again non-existent after 15:00 UTC (18:30 local time).

Changes in HTTP traffic preceded the Internet shutdown

Alongside the lower traffic levels observed at the start of the year, as discussed above, a clear shift in HTTP version usage from human-generated traffic was also observed across leading network providers, as seen in the graphs below. Prior to that point, as much as 40% of HTTP requests on IranCell (AS44244) used HTTP/3, but that figure fell to just 5% at 20:00 UTC (23:30 local time) on December 31, and continued to decline over the following days. Usage of QUIC from the network followed a similar pattern, as it relies on HTTP/3.

On TCI (AS58224) , HTTP/3 also accounted for as much as 40% of requests at peak, but gradually declined starting on January 1 before falling below 5% starting around 07:00 UTC (10:30 local time) on January 3. QUIC usage on this network followed a similar pattern as well. MahsaNet, an organization that fights against Internet censorship in Iran, suggested that these shifts could indicate that “Severe filtering and layered, upgraded whitelisting are clearly evident and being implemented” (translation via X).

The shutdown continues

As we noted in social media posts ( X , Mastodon , Bluesky ), no significant changes have been observed in Iran’s Internet traffic since January 10. The country remains almost entirely cut off from the global Internet, with internal data showing traffic volumes remaining at a fraction of a percent of previous levels.