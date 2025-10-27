From .com to .anything: introducing Top-Level Domain (TLD) insights on Cloudflare Radar

7 min read

Readers of a certain age may remember the so-called "dot com boom" that took place in the early 2000's. The boom's "dot com" is what is known as a Top-Level Domain (TLD). Originally intended to organize domain names into a small set of categorical groupings, over the past 40+ years, the set of TLDs has expanded to include country code top-level domains (ccTLDs, like .us , .pt , and .cn ), as well as additional generic top-level domains (gTLDs) beyond the initial seven, such as .biz , .shop , and .nyc . Internationalized TLDs, such as .сайт , .онлайн , .شبكة , .游戏 , and brand TLDs, like .google and .nike have also been added. As of October 2025, over 1,400 entries can be found in ICANN's list of all valid top-level domains, and a further expansion is expected to begin in April 2026 .

Cloudflare Radar has long published domain ranking information, providing insights into popular and trending domains. And in February 2025, we added a number of DNS-related insights to Radar , based on analysis of traffic to our 1.1.1.1 Public DNS Resolver.

Building on this, today we are launching a new TLD page on Radar that, based on aggregated data from multiple Cloudflare services, provides insights into TLD popularity, activity, and security, along with links directly into Cloudflare Registrar to enable users to register domain names in supported TLDs .

Initial security-related insights

Before today, Radar already offered insights into TLDs, though these were distributed across a couple of different pages and datasets.

In March 2024, when we launched the Email Security page , we introduced the “Most abused TLDs” metric. This chart highlights TLDs associated with the largest shares of malicious and spam email. The analysis is based on the sending domain’s TLD, extracted from the From: header in email messages, with data sourced from Cloudflare’s cloud email security service .

More recently, during 2025’s Birthday Week, we introduced Certificate Transparency (CT) insights on Radar, leveraging data from CT logs monitored by Cloudflare. One highlight is the Certificate Coverage section, which visualizes the distribution of pre-certificates across the top 10 TLDs. These insights give a different perspective on TLD activity, complementing email-based metrics by showing which domains are actively securing web traffic.

A new aggregate overview based on DNS Magnitude

Today, we’re excited to announce the new TLD page on Radar. The landing page and the dedicated per-TLD pages provide TLD managers and site owners with a perspective on the relative popularity of TLDs they manage or may be considering domains in, as well as insights into TLD traffic volume and distribution.

Located under the DNS menu, the landing page introduces a ranking of top-level domains based on DNS Magnitude — a metric originally developed by nic.at to estimate a domain’s overall visibility on the Internet.

Instead of simply counting the total number of DNS queries, DNS Magnitude incorporates a sense of how many unique clients send queries to domains within the TLD. This approach gives a more accurate picture of a TLD’s reach, since a small number of sources can generate a large number of queries. Our ranking is based on queries observed at Cloudflare’s 1.1.1.1 resolver. We aggregate individual client IP addresses into subnets, referred to here as "networks".

The magnitude value ranges from 0 to 10, with higher values (closer to 10) indicating that the TLD is queried by a broader range of networks. This reflects greater global visibility and, in some cases, a higher likelihood of name collision across different systems. According to ICANN , a name collision occurs when an attempt to resolve a name used in a private name space (such as under a non-delegated Top-Level Domain) results in a query to the public Domain Name System (DNS). When the administrative boundaries of private and public namespaces overlap, name resolution may yield unintended or harmful results. For example, if ICANN were to delegate .home , that could cause significant issues for hobbyists that use the (currently non-delegated) TLD within their local networks.

$Magnitude=\frac{ln(unique\ networks\ querying\ the\ TLD)}{ln(all\ unique\ networks)}*10$

The table displays a paginated ranking of the top 2,500 TLDs, along with several key attributes. Each entry includes the TLD itself — which links to a dedicated page for delegated TLDs — as well as its type:

gTLD (generic TLD): used for general purposes, such as .com or .info .

grTLD (generic restricted TLD): limited to specific communities or uses, such as .name .

ccTLD (country code TLD): assigned to individual countries or territories, such as .uk or .jp .

iTLD (infrastructure TLD): reserved for technical infrastructure, such as .arpa .

sTLD (sponsored TLD): operated by a sponsoring organization representing a defined community, such as .edu or .gov .

The status column indicates whether the TLD is delegated, meaning it is officially assigned and active in the root zone of the DNS, or non-delegated, meaning it is not currently part of the public DNS. The table also shows the manager of each TLD — typically the organization or registry responsible for its operation — and the corresponding DNS magnitude value.

While the top 10 TLDs include stalwarts such as .com / .net / .org and ccTLDs that have been commercially repurposed, such as .io / .co / .tv , the TLD at the top of the list may be a bit surprising: .su .

This TLD was delegated for the Soviet Union back in 1990, but its use waned after the dissolution of the USSR, with constituent republics becoming independent and using their own dedicated ccTLDs. (ICANN reportedly plans to retire .su in 2030.) Looking at a single day’s worth of data, the .su TLD does not rank #1 by unique networks. However, over a longer period of time, such as seven days, it sees queries from more unique networks than other TLDs, placing it atop the magnitude list. Further analysis of the top hostnames observed within this TLD suggests that they are mostly associated with a popular online world-building game. Interestingly, over half of the queries for .su domains come from the United States, Germany, and Brazil.

More detailed TLD insights

The new TLD section also offers dedicated pages for individual TLDs. By clicking on a TLD in the DNS Magnitude table or searching for a TLD in the top search bar, users can access a page with detailed insights and information about that TLD. It’s important to note that while non-delegated TLDs are included in the DNS Magnitude ranking, TLD-specific pages are only available for delegated TLDs. The list of delegated TLDs, along with their type and manager, is sourced from the IANA’s Root Zone Database .

When a user enters an individual TLD page, they see two main cards. The first card provides general information about the TLD, including its type, manager, DNS magnitude value, DNSSEC support, and RDAP support. DNSSEC support is determined by checking whether the TLD has a Delegation Signer (DS) record in the root zone . We also parse the record to get the associated DNSSEC algorithm . RDAP support is indicated if the TLD is listed in the IANA RDAP bootstrap file . RDAP (Registration Data Access Protocol) is a new standard for querying domain contact and nameserver information for all registered domains.

The second card contains WHOIS data for the TLD, including its creation date, the date of the last update, and the list of nameservers. If the TLD is supported by Cloudflare Registrar, an additional card appears, giving users direct access to registration options. As of today, Cloudflare Registrar supports over 400 TLDs .

Below these cards, the page features the DNS query volume section, which presents insights based on queries to Cloudflare’s 1.1.1.1 resolver for domains under the TLD. This section includes a chart showing DNS queries over the selected time period, along with a donut chart breaking down queries by type, response code, and DNSSEC support. A choropleth map further illustrates the percentage of DNS queries by country, highlighting which regions generate the most queries for domains under the TLD.

Each individual TLD page also includes a Certificate Transparency section, offering visibility into TLS/SSL certificate issuance for the TLD. This section displays a line chart showing the total number of certificates issued over the selected period, as well as a donut chart depicting the distribution of certificate issuance among the top Certificate Authorities.

When we launched the DNS page earlier in 2025, we provided query volumes by TLDs, but this was limited to ccTLDs. Today, we’re extending that dataset to include all delegated TLDs. With these new insights, we’ve added the “Top-level domain distribution” section to the DNS page, featuring a line chart that shows the distribution of queries to 1.1.1.1 across the top 10 TLDs, alongside a table extending this ranking to the top 100. Not surprisingly, .com tops the ranking with more than 60% of queries, followed by .net , .arpa (an infrastructure TLD), and .org .

It is also worth noting that both Radar search and the API support both punycode ( A-Label/ASCII-Label ) and internationalized domain name (IDN) ( U-Label/UNICODE-Label ) representations of non-ASCII TLDs. For example, the U-Label representation of the South Korean TLD .kr is written as 한국 and the A-Label representation is xn--3e0b707e .

Looking ahead

Because TLDs are a foundational component of the Domain Name System, it is critical that the associated name servers are highly performant. Based on billions of daily queries to these name servers, we plan to add insights into their performance to Radar’s TLD pages in 2026. These insights will provide TLD managers with an external perspective on query responsiveness, and will give developers and site owners a perspective on the potential impact of the performance of the associated TLD name servers as they look to register new domain names.

The underlying data for these new TLD pages is available via the API and can be interactively explored in more detail using Radar’s Data Explorer and AI Assistant . And as always, Radar and Data Assistant charts and graphs are downloadable for sharing, and embeddable for use in your own blog posts, websites, or dashboards.