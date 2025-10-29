Defending QUIC from acknowledgement-based DDoS attacks

9 min read

On April 10th, 2025 12:10 UTC, a security researcher notified Cloudflare of two vulnerabilities ( CVE-2025-4820 and CVE-2025-4821 ) related to QUIC packet acknowledgement (ACK) handling, through our Public Bug Bounty program. These were DDoS vulnerabilities in the quiche library, and Cloudflare services that use it. quiche is Cloudflare's open-source implementation of QUIC protocol, which is the transport protocol behind HTTP/3 .

Upon notification, Cloudflare engineers patched the affected infrastructure, and the researcher confirmed that the DDoS vector was mitigated. Cloudflare’s investigation revealed no evidence that the vulnerabilities were being exploited or that any customers were affected. quiche versions prior to 0.24.4 were affected.

Here, we’ll explain why ACKs are important to Internet protocol design and how they help ensure fair network usage. Finally, we will explain the vulnerabilities and discuss our mitigation for the Optimistic ACK attack: a dynamic CWND-aware skip frequency that scales with a connection’s send rate.

Internet Protocols and Attack Vectors

QUIC is an Internet transport protocol that offers equivalent features to TCP (Transmission Control Protocol) and TLS (Transport Layer Security). QUIC runs over UDP (User Datagram Protocol), is encrypted by default and offers a few benefits over the prior set of protocols (including smaller handshake time, connection migration, and preventing head-of-line blocking that can manifest in TCP). Similar to TCP, QUIC relies on packet acknowledgements to make general progress. For example, ACKs are used for liveliness checks, validation, loss recovery signals, and congestion algorithm signals.

ACKs are an important source of signals for Internet protocols, which necessitates validation to ensure a malicious peer is not subverting these signals. Cloudflare's QUIC implementation, quiche, lacked ACK range validation, which meant a peer could send an ACK range for packets never sent by the endpoint; this was patched in CVE-2025-4821 . Additionally, a sophisticated attacker could mount an attack by predicting and preemptively sending ACKs (a technique called Optimistic ACK); this was patched in CVE-2025-4820 . By exploiting the lack of ACK validation, an attacker can cause an endpoint to artificially expand its send rate; thereby gaining an unfair advantage over other connections. In the extreme case this can be a DDoS attack vector caused by higher server CPU utilization and an amplification of network traffic.

Fairness and Congestion control

A typical CDN setup includes hundreds of server processes, serving thousands of concurrent connections. Each connection has its own recovery and congestion control algorithm that is responsible for determining its fair share of the network. The Internet is a shared resource that relies on well-behaved transport protocols correctly implementing congestion control to ensure fairness.

To illustrate the point, let’s consider a shared network where the first connection (blue) is operating at capacity. When a new connection (green) joins and probes for capacity, it will trigger packet loss, thereby signaling the blue connection to reduce its send rate. The probing can be highly dynamic and although convergence might take time, the hope is that both connections end up sharing equal capacity on the network.

New connection joining the shared network. Existing flows make room for the new flow.

In order to ensure fairness and performance, each endpoint uses a Congestion Control algorithm. There are various algorithms but for our purposes let's consider Cubic , a loss-based algorithm. Cubic, when in steady state, periodically explores higher sending rates. As the peer ACKs new packets, Cubic unlocks additional sending capacity (congestion window) to explore even higher send rates. Cubic continues to increase its send rate until it detects congestion signals (e.g., packet loss), indicating that the network is potentially at capacity and the connection should lower its sending rate.

Cubic congestion control responding to loss on the network.

The role of ACKs

ACKs are a feedback mechanism that Internet protocols use to make progress. A server serving a large file download will send that data across multiple packets to the client. Since networks are lossy, the client is responsible for ACKing when it has received a packet from the server, thus confirming delivery and progress. Lack of an ACK indicates that the packet has been lost and that the data might require retransmission. This feedback allows the server to confirm when the client has received all the data that it requested.

The server delivers packets and the client responds with ACKs.

The server delivers packets, but packet [2] is lost. The client responds with ACKs only for packets [1, 3], thereby signalling that packet [2] was lost.

In QUIC, packet numbers don't have to be sequential; that means skipping packet numbers is natively supported. Additionally, a QUIC ACK Frame can contain gaps and multiple ACK ranges. As we will see, the built-in support for skipping packet numbers is a unique feature of QUIC (over TCP) that will help us enforce ACK validation.

The server delivering packets, but skipping packet [4]. The client responds with ACKs only for packets it received, and not sending an ACK for packet [4].

ACKs also provide signals that control an endpoint's send rate and help provide fairness and performance. Delay between ACKs, variations in the delay, and lack of ACKs provide valuable signals, which suggest a change in the network and are important inputs to a congestion control algorithm.

Skipping packets to avoid ACK delay

QUIC allows endpoints to encode the ACK delay: the time by which the ACK for packet number 'X' was intentionally delayed from when the endpoint received packet number 'X.' This delay can result from normal packet processing or be an implementation-specific optimization. For example, since ACKs processing can be expensive (both for CPU and network), delaying ACKs can allow for batching and reducing the associated overhead.

If the sender wants to elicit a faster acknowledgement on PTO, it can skip a packet number to eliminate the acknowledgement delay. -- https://www.rfc-editor.org/rfc/rfc9002.html#section-6.2.4

However, since a delay in ACK signal also delays peer feedback, this can be detrimental for loss recovery. QUIC endpoints can therefore signal the peer to avoid delaying an ACK packet by skipping a packet number. This detail will become important as we will see later in the post.

Validating ACK range

It is expected that a well-behaved client should only send ACKs for packets that it has received. A lack of validation meant that it was possible for the client to send a very large ACK range for packets never sent by the server. For example, assuming the server has sent packets 0-5, a client was able to send an ACK Frame with the range 0-100.

By itself this is not actually a huge deal since quiche is smart enough to drop larger ACKs and only process ACKs for packets it has sent. However, as we will see in the next section, this made the Optimistic ACK vulnerability easier to exploit.

The fix was to enforce ACK range validation based on the largest packets sent by the server and close the connection on violation. This matches the RFC recommendation.

An endpoint SHOULD treat receipt of an acknowledgment for a packet it did not send as a connection error of type PROTOCOL_VIOLATION, if it is able to detect the condition. -- https://www.rfc-editor.org/rfc/rfc9000#section-13.1

The server validating ACKs: the client sending ACK for packets [4..5] not sent by the server. The server closes the connection since ACK validation fails.

Optimistic ACK attack

In the following scenario, let’s assume the client is trying to mount an Optimistic ACK attack against the server. The goal of a client mounting the attack is to cause the server to send at a high rate. To achieve a high send rate, the client needs to deliver ACKs quickly back to the server, thereby providing an artificially low RTT / high bandwidth signal. Since packet numbers are typically monotonically increasing, a clever client can predict the next packet number and preemptively send ACKs (artificial ACK).

Optimistic ACK attack: the client predicting packets sent by the server and preemptively sending ACKs. ACK validation does not help here.

If the server has proper ACK validation, an invalid ACK for packets not yet sent by the server should trigger a connection close (without ACK range validation, the attack is trivial to execute). Therefore, a malicious client needs to be clever about pacing the artificial ACKs so they arrive just as the server has sent the packet. If the attack is done correctly, the server will see a very low RTT, and result in an inflated send rate.

An endpoint that acknowledges packets it has not received might cause a congestion controller to permit sending at rates beyond what the network supports. An endpoint MAY skip packet numbers when sending packets to detect this behavior. An endpoint can then immediately close the connection with a connection error of type PROTOCOL_VIOLATION -- https://www.rfc-editor.org/rfc/rfc9000#section-21.4

Preventing an Optimistic ACK attack: the client predicting packets sent by the server and preemptively sending ACKs. Since the server skipped packet [4], it is able to detect the invalid ACK and close the connection.

The QUIC RFC mentions the Optimistic ACK attack and suggests skipping packets to detect this attack. By skipping packets, the client is unable to easily predict the next packet number and risks connection close if the server implements invalid ACK range validation. Implementation details – like how many packet numbers to skip and how often – are missing, however.

The [malicious] client transmission pattern does not indicate any malicious behavior.

As such, the bit rate towards the server follows normal behavior. Considering that QUIC packets are end-to-end encrypted, a middlebox cannot identify the attack by analyzing the client’s traffic. -- MAY is not enough! QUIC servers SHOULD skip packet numbers

Ideally, the client would like to use as few resources as possible, while simultaneously causing the server to use as many as possible. In fact, as the security researchers confirmed in their paper: it is difficult to detect a malicious QUIC client using external traffic analysis, and it’s therefore necessary for QUIC implementations to mitigate the Optimistic ACK attack by skipping packets.

The Optimistic ACK vulnerability is not unique to QUIC. In fact the vulnerability was first discovered against TCP. However, since TCP does not natively support skipping packet numbers, an Optimistic ACK attack in TCP is harder to mitigate and can require additional DDoS analysis. By allowing for packet skipping, QUIC is able to prevent this type of attack at the protocol layer and more effectively ensure correctness and fairness over untrusted networks.

How often to skip packet numbers

According to the QUIC RFC, skipping packet numbers currently has two purposes. The first is to elicit a faster acknowledgement for loss recovery and the second is to mitigate an Optimistic ACK attack. A QUIC implementation skipping packets for Optimistic ACK attack therefore needs to skip frequently enough to mitigate the attack, while considering the effects on eliminating ACK delay.

Since packet skipping needs to be unpredictable, a simple implementation could be to skip packet numbers based on a random number from a static range. However, since the number of packets increases as the send rate increases, this has the downside of not adapting to the send rate. At smaller send rates, a static range will be too frequent, while at higher send rates it won't be frequent enough and therefore be less effective. It's also arguably most important to validate the send rate when there are higher send rates. It therefore seems necessary to adapt the skip frequency based on the send rate.

Congestion window (CWND) is a parameter used by congestion control algorithms to determine the amount of bytes that can be sent per round. Since the send rate increases based on the amount of bytes ACKed (capped by bytes sent), we claim that CWND makes a great proxy for dynamically adjusting the skip frequency. This CWND-aware skip frequency allows all connections, regardless of current send rate, to effectively mitigate the Optimistic ACK attack.

// c: the current packet number // s: range of random packet number to skip from // // curr_pn // | // v |--- (upper - lower) ---| // [c x x x x x x x x s s s s s s s s s s s s s x x] // |--min_skip---| |------skip_range-------| const DEFAULT_INITIAL_CONGESTION_WINDOW_PACKETS: usize = 10; const MIN_SKIP_COUNTER_VALUE: u64 = DEFAULT_INITIAL_CONGESTION_WINDOW_PACKETS * 2; let packets_per_cwnd = (cwnd / max_datagram_size) as u64; let lower = packets_per_cwnd / 2; let upper = packets_per_cwnd * 2; let skip_range = upper - lower; let rand_skip_value = rand(skip_range); let skip_pn = MIN_SKIP_COUNTER_VALUE + lower + rand_skip_value;

Skip frequency calculation in quiche.

Timeline

All timestamps are in UTC.

2025–04-10 12:10 - Cloudflare is notified of an ACK validation and Optimistic ACK vulnerability via the Bug Bounty Program.

2025-04-19 00:20 – Cloudflare confirms both vulnerabilities are reproducible and begins working on fix.

2025-05-02 20:12 - Security patch is complete and infrastructure patching starts.

2025–05-16 04:52 - Cloudflare infrastructure patching is complete.

New quiche version released.

Conclusion

We would like to sincerely thank Louis Navarre and Olivier Bonaventure from UCLouvain , who responsibly disclosed this issue via our Cloudflare Bug Bounty Program , allowing us to identify and mitigate the vulnerability. They also published a paper with their findings, notifying 10 other QUIC implementations that also suffered from the Optimistic ACK vulnerability.