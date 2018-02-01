Cloudflare Workers is now on Open Beta

2 min read

Cloudflare Workers Beta is now open!

Cloudflare Workers lets you run JavaScript on Cloudflare’s edge, deploying globally to over 120+ data centers around the world in less than 30 seconds. Your code can intercept and modify any request made to your website, make outbound requests to any URL on the Internet, and replace much of what you might need to configure your CDN to do today. Even better, it will do this from all our edge locations around the world, closer to many of your users than your origin servers can ever be. You will have a fully functional Turing-complete language in your fingertips which will allow you to build powerful applications on the edge. The only limit is your imagination.

To get started:

Sign in to your account on cloudflare.com.

Visit the Workers tab.

Launch the editor.

Write some code and save it.

Go to the routes tab and prescribe on what requests you want to run Workers for

That’s it!

You can start by writing a simple ‘hello world’ script, but chances are that you are going write Workers that are more complicated. You can check out our page with recipes to:

We will keep adding new recipes to our docs. All the recipes are in a Github repository; if you'd like to add your own, send us a pull request.

Check out the Workers Community to see what other people are building. Please share your feedback and questions!

Cloudflare Workers is completely free during the open beta. We do intend on charging for Workers, but we will notify you of our plans at least thirty days before any changes are made.