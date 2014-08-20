CloudFlare Product Updates: Updated WordPress Plugin, Invoices & New CloudFlare IP addresses

1 min read

As you may have noticed recently, our engineers have been releasing a bunch of new products over the past few weeks. In addition to a vastly improved and cheaper option for adding CloudFlare SSL to domains, we've also made a few changes that may have been missed with the SSL changes.

What's new:

What's around the corner:

A new look to the overview page for 'My Websites'. A new look to the CloudFlare 'Settings' page. A new tier of billing service (stay tuned).

Have other suggestions about what we can do to improve the CloudFlare service? Send us a message with what you would like to see CloudFlare develop next.