Budapest (Hungary): Cloudflare Data Center #111

Hot on the heels of several recent data center additions in Yerevan, Quito, Rome, Kansas City, Belgrade, Curacao, Djibouti and Munich, we are delighted to announce our newest deployment in Budapest, making six million websites even faster and safer across Hungary.

Until today, Hungarian visitors to these Internet properties were principally served out of our Frankfurt data center 1,000 km away, or from Vienna. We are happy to further reduce their latency to over 8 million Internet users.



CC BY 2.0 image by Moyann Brenn

Beautiful Budapest

Budapest is one of the most beautiful cities in the world, with must-see sites such as Halászbástya (Fisherman's Bastion), Az Országház (House of the Nation - The Hungarian Parliament), and the Széchenyi Chain Bridge by the Danube. We love this aerial video with breathtaking views of the city created by Milan Heal (Drone Travel Guides).

We have new facilities in the works across five continents. Watch out for even more additions to our growing network.

The Cloudflare network today

