Attack Maps now available on Radar

Cloudflare Radar launched as part of last year’s Birthday Week. We described it as a “newspaper for the Internet”, that gives “any digital citizen the chance to see what’s happening online [which] is part of our pursuit to help build a better, more informed, Internet”.

Since then, we have made considerable strides, including adding dedicated pages to cover how key events such as the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship and the Tokyo Olympics shaped Internet usage in participating countries, and added a Radar section for interactive deep-dive reports on topics such as DDoS.

Today, Radar has four main sections:

Main page with near real-time information about global Internet usage.

Internet usage details by country (see, for example, Portugal).

Domain insights, where searching for a domain returns traffic, registration and certificate information about it.

Deep-dive reports on complex and often underreported topics.

Cloudflare’s global network spans more than 250 cities in over 100 countries. Because of this, we have the unique ability to see both macro and micro trends happening online, including insights on how traffic is flowing around the world or what type of attacks are prevalent in a certain country.

Radar Maps will make this information even richer and easier to consume.

Introducing Radar Maps

Starting today, Radar has two new data visualizations to help us share more insights from our data and represent what's happening on the Internet.

Geographical distribution of application-level attacks

Sankey diagrams showing the top attacks flows

Note: The identified location of the devices involved in the attack may not be the actual location of the people performing the attack.

Geographical distribution of application-level attacks, in both directions

Cyber threats are more common than ever. In the third quarter of 2021 Cloudflare blocked an average of 76 billion cyber threats each day and had visibility over many more. Helping build a better Internet also means giving people more visibility over our data. That’s why we’ve made a near real-time view of the types of attacks, protocol distribution, and attack volume over time available on Radar from day one.

Now we’re adding a geographical representation of origin and target of such attacks using two new visualizations.

First, we have a global map drawing near real-time directional lines of the attacks, also known as a "pew pew" map — thank you, 1983 and WarGames.

Second, we have Sankey diagrams that are great for representing how strongly the attacks are flowing from one country to the other.

We hope you like what we’ve built with our new Radar Maps. Radar, unlike any other insights platform out there, is totally built on Cloudflare components and our edge computing platform — Workers and Workers KV. This gives us new and unique ways of representing data at scale. So do keep checking back radar.cloudflare.com to see the Internet evolving in (near) real-time.