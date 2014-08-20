24 Hours in Las Vegas!

1 min read

To celebrate the milestone of getting to 100 websites in the Cloudflare Private Beta, the team took time away from the office to enjoy some fun. We headed to Las Vegas for 24 hours where we did it up right. The adventure started by enjoying Ka, a Cirque du Soleil show at the MGM. You know you have a lot of engineers on your team when the main questions leaving the show were if we could get the hydraulic stage for the Cloudflare office, the visual display lighting for our roof and the fireworks pinwheel for our patio.

We ended the evening with dinner at Tao at the Venetian. We could tell we were in the happening place in Vegas (as well as the highest grossing restaurant in America) since the lounge, restaurant, and nightclub were packed. After enjoying pre-dinner drinks and many wasabi beans in the lounge, we enjoyed a wonderful asian meal.

To cap off an awesome 24 hours in Vegas, we headed to SunBuggy where we paired up and chased each other through the Nevada sand dunes. The entire experience was....exhilarating! Who knew driving full-throttle up and down sand dunes could be so fun. I think it is fair to say that Chris & Matthieu were the most aggressive drivers. We'll have to keep that in mind for future Cloudflare road trips.

Upon our return from Vegas, we are ready to hit our next milestone. It is going to be a busy, but productive summer!