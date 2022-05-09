Come join us at Cloudflare Connect New York this Thursday!

1 min read

We take a break from Platform Week to share big news – we’re going to New York this week for our Cloudflare Connect customer event.

We’re packing our bags, getting on planes and heading to New York to do our first live customer event since 2019 and we could not be more excited. It is time with you – the people building, delivering and securing the apps and networks we know and trust – that are the inspiration for the innovation we deliver. We can’t wait to spend time with you.

Our co-founder and CEO Matthew Prince will kick off the day with his view from the top. We’ll then be breaking out into focused conversations to dig in on our latest product news and roadmaps.

Excited about what we’re talking about for Platform Week? Come chat with the Workers team in person and hear more about the roadmap.

Intrigued by the latest DDoS stats we posted and want to learn more? Meet with the team analyzing the attacks and learn about where we go from here.

Not sure where to start your Zero Trust journey? We’ll talk you through what we’re seeing and introduce you to other customers who are in the process of rolling out Zero Trust solutions for their teams so you can learn from each other.