We're hosting a Null Singapore meetup!

We're happy to announce that next week CloudFlare is hosting the Null Security meetup in Singapore. You are invited!
Null is a community for hackers and security enthusiasts. Monthly meetups are organized in a number of Asian cities. Read more at http://null.co.in/.
The lineup for the February meetup:
- All you ever wanted to know about DDoS attacks Marek Majkowski
- Security News Bytes Drupan Chandarana
- DNS Hijacking Michael Smith
If you’d like to sign up for the event, you can do so here:
What: Null Singapore - The Open Security Community meetup
When: February 24th: 6:45pm-8:45pm
Where: The Working Capitol, "The Commons" Room,
1 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089109
CloudFlare is actively hiring in Singapore!