We're hosting a Null Singapore meetup!

1 min read

We're happy to announce that next week CloudFlare is hosting the Null Security meetup in Singapore. You are invited!

Null is a community for hackers and security enthusiasts. Monthly meetups are organized in a number of Asian cities. Read more at http://null.co.in/.

The lineup for the February meetup:

All you ever wanted to know about DDoS attacks Marek Majkowski

Security News Bytes Drupan Chandarana

DNS Hijacking Michael Smith

If you’d like to sign up for the event, you can do so here:

What: Null Singapore - The Open Security Community meetup

When: February 24th: 6:45pm-8:45pm

Where: The Working Capitol, "The Commons" Room,

1 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089109

Registration is

required

CloudFlare is actively hiring in Singapore!