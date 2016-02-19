Get Started Free|Contact Sales

The Cloudflare Blog

Subscribe to receive notifications of new posts:

We're hosting a Null Singapore meetup!

02/19/2016

1 min read

We're happy to announce that next week CloudFlare is hosting the Null Security meetup in Singapore. You are invited!

Null is a community for hackers and security enthusiasts. Monthly meetups are organized in a number of Asian cities. Read more at http://null.co.in/.

The lineup for the February meetup:

  • All you ever wanted to know about DDoS attacks Marek Majkowski
  • Security News Bytes Drupan Chandarana
  • DNS Hijacking Michael Smith

If you’d like to sign up for the event, you can do so here:

What: Null Singapore - The Open Security Community meetup

When: February 24th: 6:45pm-8:45pm

Where: The Working Capitol, "The Commons" Room,
1 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089109

Registration is
required

CloudFlare is actively hiring in Singapore!

We protect entire corporate networks, help customers build Internet-scale applications efficiently, accelerate any website or Internet application, ward off DDoS attacks, keep hackers at bay, and can help you on your journey to Zero Trust.

Visit 1.1.1.1 from any device to get started with our free app that makes your Internet faster and safer.

To learn more about our mission to help build a better Internet, start here. If you're looking for a new career direction, check out our open positions.
Cloudflare MeetupsMeetUpSingaporeAsiaEvents

Follow on X

Marek Majkowski|@majek04
Cloudflare|@cloudflare

Related posts

June 24, 2019 1:00 PM

Join Cloudflare & Moz at our next meetup, Serverless in Seattle!

Cloudflare is organizing a meetup in Seattle on Tuesday, June 25th and we hope you can join. We’ll be bringing together members of the developers community and Cloudflare users for an evening of discussion about serverless compute and the infinite number of use cases for deploying code at the edge. ...

Serverless, Cloudflare Workers, Cloudflare Workers KV, JavaScript, Programming, Developers, Cloudflare Meetups, MeetUp, Events, Developer Platform 

May 18, 2019 12:01 AM

Join Cloudflare & Yandex at our Moscow meetup! Присоединяйтесь к митапу в Москве!

Are you based in Moscow? Cloudflare is partnering with Yandex to produce a meetup this month in Yandex's Moscow headquarters. We would love to invite you to join us to learn about the newest in the Internet industry. ...

Developers, Russia, Cloudflare Meetups, MeetUp, Events, Partners, Cloudflare Workers, Developer Platform 