CloudFlare Lands a New Office in Singapore

After months of preparation, my teammates Algin, Marty, Adam, Jono and I touched down in Singapore and were greeted by skyscrapers, malls, Singlish, chili crab, and Marty’s special sweet and sour chicken. It immediately hit us that we were no longer in San Francisco.

The Internet never sleeps, which means it is crucial for us to have a presence in Asia to operate our globally distributed network. Singapore was a natural choice for us given the thriving tech community, the business friendliness of the country, the delicious hawker stalls, and our harbor view rooftop hangout:

Since we are new in town, if there are meetups or groups in Singapore that you think we should be part of (or any good restaurants we should try) – let us know. We will be at RSA Asia Pacific & Japan on Friday July 24 here in Singapore. Come meet us in person and learn more about CloudFlare during Nick Sullivan’s session on The New Key Management - Unlocking the Safeguards of Keeping Keys Private.

As one global company, we took team members from both our San Francisco and London offices to be the foundation for the local team. We are actively looking to expand our Singapore team. We are hiring for several positions including systems reliability engineers, technical support engineers, solutions engineers, network engineers, systems engineers, and customer development sales functions. If you are interested in joining a growing company that is making the Internet better for more than a billion web surfers each month - check out our open positions here.

Special thank you to everyone in the Singapore Government and The Working Capitol for helping make the CloudFlare Singapore office a reality.