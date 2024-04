1 min read

We are excited to announce three winners for the WordCamp Las Vegas ticket giveaway. The lucky winners are:

Chirag Patel, Michael Scott and Ben Hebert!

Congratulations winners and have a great time at WordCamp Las Vegas. Be sure to check-out CloudFlare's own Matthew Prince, as he will be speaking at and attending the conference himself.

Thank you to everyone who entered the giveaway. We will be sending each of you a CloudFlare t-shirt. Look for an email from us in the near future.