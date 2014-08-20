SXSW 2014: Get your PanelPicker votes in today!

2 min read

CloudFlare is headed to the Interactive portion of SXSW in Austin from March 7-11, 2014. We are very excited to share some of the knowledge and experiences we’ve gained since our CloudFlare journey began. We have five, hot topic panel submissions that are in the running, so if any of the topics below sound interesting, cast your vote today.

About the 2014 SXSW PanelPicker:

PanelPicker voting counts for 30% of a sessions acceptance to SXSW.

NSA and the Future of Web Users and Web Companies

Matthew Prince, Co-founder and CEO at CloudFlare, will join a panel with other industry experts to engage in a frank discussion about the NSA, online surveillance, and the privacy expectations from the perspective of both web users and web companies.

Movies and Music: Always Online Entertainment

Nick Sullivan, a Systems Engineer at CloudFlare, put together a panel of experts, comprised of a variety of engineers who have all worked in the trenches for companies Rdio, SoundCloud, Apple and Netflix, to discuss the ins and outs of running a network built to scale for streaming and major releases.

Recruit the Best: Practical Tips to Build a Team

Whether you are a startup, small business or a manager at a large organization, finding and retaining the best talent is critical to your success. Michelle Zatlyn, Co-founder and Head of User Experience at CloudFlare will provide her insights and practical tips for building a team.

How a Partnership Can Make or Break Your Business

This duo presentation featuring Maria Karaivanova, head of Strategic Partnerships at CloudFlare, and Bill Lapcevic, VP of Business Development at New Relic, will cover how to build partnerships that rock, keeping you, your partners and your customers happy and thriving. Learn from these industry experts as they discuss the good, the bad, and the ugly of architecting large-scale partnerships.

Why, How, and When to Build a SaaS Sales Team

Chris Merritt, Sales Lead at CloudFlare, is joining Jamie Sutherland of Xero and Lars Leckie of Hummer Winblad in a session that will draw on sales leaders and experts that have built both inside and field sales teams. They will dig into the vagaries of building and running a sales team including lessons from recruiting, hiring, commission structures, and more.