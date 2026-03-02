The truly programmable SASE platform

5 min read

Every organization approaches security through a unique lens, shaped by their tooling, requirements, and history. No two environments look the same, and none stay static for long. We believe the platforms that protect them shouldn't be static either.

Cloudflare built our global network to be programmable by design, so we can help organizations unlock this flexibility and freedom. In this post, we’ll go deeper into what programmability means, and how Cloudflare One , our SASE platform, helps customers architect their security and networking with our building blocks to meet their unique and custom needs.

What programmability actually means

The term programmability has become diluted by the industry. Most security vendors claim programmability because they have public APIs, documented Terraform providers, webhooks, and alerting. That’s great, and Cloudflare offers all of those things too.

These foundational capabilities provide customization, infrastructure-as-code, and security operations automation, but they're table stakes. With traditional programmability, you can configure a webhook to send an alert to Slack when a policy triggers.

But the true value of programmability is something different. It is the ability to intercept a security event, enrich it with external context, and act on it in real time. Say a user attempts to access a regulated application containing sensitive financial data. Before the request completes, you query your learning management system to verify the user has completed the required compliance training. If their certification has expired, or they never completed it, access is denied, and they are redirected to the training portal. The policy did not just trigger an alert — it made the decision.

Building the most programmable SASE platform

The Cloudflare global network spans more than 330 cities across the globe and operates within approximately 50 milliseconds of 95% of the Internet-connected population. This network runs every service on every server in every data center. That means our industry-leading SASE platform and Developer Platform run side by side, on the same metal, making our Cloudflare services both composable and programmable.

When you use Cloudflare to protect your external web properties, you are using the same network, the same tools, and the same primitives as when you secure your users, devices, and private networks with Cloudflare One. Those are also the same primitives you use when you build and deploy full-stack applications on our Developer Platform . They are designed to work together — not because they were integrated after the fact, but because they were never separate to begin with.

By design, this allows customers to extend policy decisions with custom logic in real time. You can call an external risk API, inject dynamic headers, or validate browser attributes. You can route traffic based on your business logic without adding latency or standing up separate infrastructure. Standalone SASE providers without their own compute platform require you to deploy automation in a separate cloud, manually configure webhooks, and accept the round-trip latency and management overhead of stitching together disconnected systems. With Cloudflare, your Worker augments inline SASE services like Access to enforce custom policies, at the edge, in milliseconds.

What programmability unlocks

At its core, every security gateway operates on the same fundamental model. Traffic flows from sources, through policies, to destinations. The policies are where things get interesting, but in most platforms, your options are limited to predefined actions: allow, block, isolate, or quarantine.

We think there is a better way. What if you could invoke custom logic instead?

Rather than predefined actions, you could:

Dynamically inject headers based on user identity claims

Call external risk engines for a real-time verdict before allowing access

Enforce access controls based on location and working hours

Today, customers can already do many of these things with Cloudflare. And we are strengthening the integration between our SASE and Developer Platform to make this even easier. Programmability extensions, like the ones listed above, will be natively integrated into Cloudflare One, enabling customers to build real-time, custom logic into their security and networking policies. Inspect a request and make a decision in milliseconds. Or run a Worker on a schedule to analyze user activity and update policies accordingly, such as adding users to a high-risk list based on signals from an external system.

We are building this around the concept of actions: both managed and custom. Managed actions will provide templates for common scenarios like IT service management integrations, redirects, and compliance automation. Custom actions allow you to define your own logic entirely. When a Gateway HTTP policy matches, instead of being limited to allow, block, or isolate, you can invoke a Cloudflare Worker directly. Your code runs at the edge, in real time, with full access to the request context.

How customers are building today

While we are improving this experience, many customers are already using Cloudflare One and Developer Platform this way today. Here is a simple example that illustrates what you can do with this programmability.

Automated device session revocation

The problem: A customer wanted to enforce periodic re-authentication for their Cloudflare One Client users, similar to how traditional VPNs require users to re-authenticate every few hours. Cloudflare's pre-defined session controls are designed around per-application policies, not global time-based expiration.

The solution: A scheduled Cloudflare Worker that queries the Devices API, identifies devices that have been inactive longer than a specified threshold, and revokes their registrations, forcing users to re-authenticate via their identity provider.

export default { async scheduled(event, env, ctx) { const API_TOKEN = env.API_TOKEN; const ACCOUNT_ID = env.ACCOUNT_ID; const REVOKE_INTERVAL_MINUTES = parseInt(env.REVOKE_INTERVAL_MINUTES); // Reuse for inactivity threshold const DRY_RUN = env.DRY_RUN === 'true'; const headers = { 'Authorization': `Bearer ${API_TOKEN}`, 'Content-Type': 'application/json' }; let cursor = ''; let allDevices = []; // Fetch all registrations with cursor-based pagination while (true) { let url = `https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/${ACCOUNT_ID}/devices/registrations?per_page=100`; if (cursor) { url += `&cursor=${cursor}`; } const devicesResponse = await fetch(url, { headers }); const devicesData = await devicesResponse.json(); if (!devicesData.success) { console.error('Failed to fetch registrations:', devicesData.errors); return; } allDevices = allDevices.concat(devicesData.result); // Extract next cursor (adjust if your response uses a different field, e.g., devicesData.result_info.cursor) cursor = devicesData.cursor || ''; if (!cursor) break; } const now = new Date(); for (const device of allDevices) { const lastSeen = new Date(device.last_seen_at); const minutesInactive = (now - lastSeen) / (1000 * 60); if (minutesInactive > REVOKE_INTERVAL_MINUTES) { console.log(`Registration ${device.id} inactive for ${minutesInactive} minutes.`); if (DRY_RUN) { console.log(`Dry run: Would delete registration ${device.id}`); } else { const deleteResponse = await fetch( `https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/${ACCOUNT_ID}/devices/registrations/${device.id}`, { method: 'DELETE', headers } ); const deleteData = await deleteResponse.json(); if (deleteData.success) { console.log(`Deleted registration ${device.id}`); } else { console.error(`Failed to delete ${device.id}:`, deleteData.errors); } } } } } };

Configure the Worker with environment secrets ( API_TOKEN, ACCOUNT_ID , REVOKE_INTERVAL_MINUTES ) and a cron trigger ( 0 */4 * * * for every 4 hours), and you have automated session management. Just getting a simple feature like this into a vendor’s roadmap could take months, and even longer to move into a management interface.

But with automated device session revocation, our technical specialist deployed this policy with the customer in an afternoon. It's been running in production for months.

We’ve observed countless implementations like this across Cloudflare One deployments. We’ve seen users implement coaching pages and purpose justification workflows by using our existing redirect policies and Workers. Other users have built custom logic that evaluates browser attributes before making policy or routing decisions. Each solves a unique problem that would otherwise require waiting for a vendor to build a specific, niche integration with a third-party system. Instead, customers are building exactly what they need, on their timeline, with logic they own.

A programmable platform that changes the conversation

We believe the future of enterprise security isn't a monolithic platform that tries to do everything. It's a composable and programmable platform that gives customers the tools and flexibility to extend it in any direction.

For security teams, we expect our platform to change the conversation. Instead of filing a feature request and hoping it makes the roadmap, you can build a tailored solution that addresses your exact requirements today.

For our partners and managed security service providers (MSSPs), our platform opens up their ability to build and deliver solutions for their specific customer base. That means industry-specific solutions, or capabilities for customers in a specific regulatory environment. Custom integrations become a competitive advantage, not a professional services engagement.

And for our customers, it means you're building on a platform that is easy to deploy and fundamentally adaptable to your most complex and changing needs. Your security platform grows with you — it doesn’t constrain you.

What's next

We're just getting started. Throughout 2026, you'll see us continue to deepen the integration between Cloudflare One and our Developer Platform. We plan to start by creating custom actions in Cloudflare Gateway that support dynamic policy enforcement. These actions can use auxiliary data stored in your organization's existing databases without the administrative or compliance challenges of migrating that data into Cloudflare. These same custom actions will also support request augmentation to pass along Cloudflare attributes to your internal systems, for better logging and access decisions in your downstream systems.

In the meantime, the building blocks are already here. External evaluation rules, custom device posture checks, Gateway redirects, and the full power of Workers are available today. If you're not sure where to start, our developer documentation has guides and reference architectures for extending Cloudflare One.

We built Cloudflare on the belief that security should be ridiculously easy to use, but we also know that "easy" doesn't mean "one-size-fits-all." It means giving you the tools to build exactly what you need. We believe that’s the future of SASE.