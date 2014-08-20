1 min read

We like the Spartan feel of our site, but one of the requests that a number of people have requested is more detail on how CloudFlare works. We've quietly been adding more detail on various pages linked off the footer of the pages on the site. Here are a few new pages:

One of my favorite new pages is our network map which shows both where our data centers are located worldwide as well as an approximately realtime view of the volume of traffic coming into our network.

And, not to give away the secret too soon, but there's about to be a new location added to the network map. Stay tuned!