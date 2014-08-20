Introducing: CloudFlare Business and Enterprise

4 min read

Over the last 18 months, the CloudFlare team has been busy building massive scale across hundreds of thousands of websites. As our network continues to grow, it becomes smarter, giving us insight into website security and performance that no other company has.

Thanks to the knowledge gained from this massive scale, and to all of our customers who have joined the CloudFlare network, we are now able to provide a performance and security solution for businesses and enterprises that is unlike anything else on the market. We are very excited to announce our newest tiers of service: CloudFlare Business and CloudFlare Enterprise.

What the New Plans Offer

CloudFlare Business and CloudFlare Enterprise add higher levels of customer support, greater customization, and full service level agreements to CloudFlare's existing products. The business-oriented plans also include new technologies including CloudFlare's Advanced DDoS Protection and CloudFlare's Railgun™ Web Optimization.

What Some Business and Enterprise Customers are Saying

We have been quietly testing CloudFlare Business and CloudFlare Enterprise with a number of customers with sites ranging from ecommerce to high-traffic to Fortune 500 to national governments. Their feedback speaks for itself:



"CloudFlare offers the first effective execution of a holistic approach to both performance and security for web applications, in a technology landscape otherwise rife with solutions specializing in either one," said Chris Holland, Director of Technology for LuxuryLink. "Having helped us achieve improved performance while saving us 40 percent in monthly bandwidth, I feel that CloudFlare's philosophy, technological leadership and innovative platforms are best aligned with our commitment to providing a world-class online experience to our discerning

audience."

"StumbleUpon chose CloudFlare Enterprise to boost the performance of the product in every channel including the website and mobile applications." said Berk D. Demir, Software Architect at StumbleUpon. "CloudFlare's combination of performance and value made our decision easy and their global network matches StumbleUpon's expanding user base. We are pleased to be one of the first CloudFlare Enterprise customers and excited for the ongoing innovations CloudFlare provides."

"StockTwits chose CloudFlare for security during an attack on

StockTwits.com. We were back online within an hour," said Chris Corriveau, StockTwits CTO. "Since joining CloudFlare, we've seen performance benefits, too, and added CloudFlare to several more sites."

"Clicky Web Analytics chose CloudFlare Enterprise after an exhaustive search," said Sean Hammons, co-founder at Roxr Software, creators of Clicky Web Analytics. "We could not find any other CDN, security or performance company quite like CloudFlare. Their solution is easy to implement and CloudFlare's global network is exactly what we needed to serve our hundreds of thousands of global customers."

Experts Agree

We've been putting our new performance and security features through the

paces and some of the leading experts in the field agree that they're game changers.

"I test a lot of denial of service attack tools, including the ones used by Anonymous, but it has become a dull exercise because CloudFlare stops them all," explained Sam Bowne, Professor of Cybersecurity at the City College of San Francisco and a leading researcher in denial of service attack mitigation. "CloudFlare has completely changed the game, making DoS and DDoS into trivial, solved problems."

Continuing to Invest in Free and Pro Tiers

Rest assured if you are a current CloudFlare user who loves our existing service, things are only going to get better. This week, we've also added new image optimization features to our Pro service (Mirage and Polish). As CloudAve tweeted this morning, these two web performance features alone make upgrading to CloudFlare Pro a "no brainer."

We will continue to invest in our existing Free and Pro plans. We are 100% committed to always provide a free service with at least the feature set that it has today. Over time,

some of the features that are part of paid plans will migrate down into the free service. All our customers, at any level, will benefit from our ongoing network expansion (and we'll have big things to announce on that front shortly) as we continue to make the Internet a faster, safer, better place for everyone.

If you're interested in our new tiers of service, visit our CloudFlare Business & Enterprise page or signup on our new plans page which contains full details comparing CloudFlare different service options.