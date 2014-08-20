CloudFlare Wins Audience Choice Award for Fastest Growing Cloud Computing Company

1 min read

During the Up 2011 Cloud Computing Conference in Mountain View, CA, Matthew Prince (CloudFlare CEO) was on hand to give a presentation about CloudFlare and discuss our growth as a nominee for the Fastest Growing Cloud Computing Company award.

There were three finalist companies in the catagory, out of over 1,000 applicants, including Nulogy and Rightscale. After each company gave a 10 minute presentation to the audience and judges, the winners were announced. CloudFlare was awarded the Audience Choice award, presented by Cloudcor and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

We are so excited to add another award to our list!