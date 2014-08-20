Get Started Free|Contact Sales

The Cloudflare Blog

Subscribe to receive notifications of new posts:

CloudFlare Wins Audience Choice Award for Fastest Growing Cloud Computing Company

12/06/2011

1 min read

CloudFlare Wins Audience Choice Award for Fastest Growing Cloud Computing Company

During the Up 2011 Cloud Computing Conference in Mountain View, CA, Matthew Prince (CloudFlare CEO) was on hand to give a presentation about CloudFlare and discuss our growth as a nominee for the Fastest Growing Cloud Computing Company award.

There were three finalist companies in the catagory, out of over 1,000 applicants, including Nulogy and Rightscale. After each company gave a 10 minute presentation to the audience and judges, the winners were announced. CloudFlare was awarded the Audience Choice award, presented by Cloudcor and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

CloudFlare Wins Audience Choice Award for Fastest Growing Cloud Computing Company

We are so excited to add another award to our list!

We protect entire corporate networks, help customers build Internet-scale applications efficiently, accelerate any website or Internet application, ward off DDoS attacks, keep hackers at bay, and can help you on your journey to Zero Trust.

Visit 1.1.1.1 from any device to get started with our free app that makes your Internet faster and safer.

To learn more about our mission to help build a better Internet, start here. If you're looking for a new career direction, check out our open positions.
AwardsCloudflare HistoryEvents

Follow on X

Cloudflare|@cloudflare

Related posts