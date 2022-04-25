Cloudflare Relay Worker

4 min read

Our Notification Center offers first class support for a variety of popular services (a list of which are available here). However, even with such extensive support, you may use a tool that isn’t on that list. In that case, it is possible to leverage Cloudflare Workers in combination with a generic webhook to deliver notifications to any service that accepts webhooks.

Today, we are excited to announce that we are open sourcing a Cloudflare Worker that will make it as easy as possible for you to transform our generic webhook response into any format you require. Here’s how to do it.

For this example, we are going to write a Cloudflare Worker that takes a generic webhook response, transforms it into the correct format and delivers it to Rocket Chat, a popular customer service messaging platform. When Cloudflare sends you a generic webhook, it will have the following schema, where “text” and “data” will vary depending on the alert that has fired:

{ "name": "Your custom webhook", "text": "The alert text", "data": { "some": "further", "info": [ "about", "your", "alert", "in" ], "json": "format" }, "ts": 123456789 }

Whereas Rocket Chat is looking for this format:

{ "text": "Example message", "attachments": [ { "title": "Rocket Chat", "title_link": "https://rocket.chat", "text": "Rocket.Chat, the best open source chat", "image_url": "/images/integration-attachment-example.png", "color": "#764FA5" } ] }

Getting Started

Firstly, you’ll need to ensure you are ready to develop on the Cloudflare Workers platform. You can find more information on how to do that here. For the purpose of this example, we will assume you have a Cloudflare account and Wrangler, the Workers CLI, setup.

Next, let us see the steps to extend the notifications system in detail.

Step 1

Clone the webhook relay worker GitHub repository: git clone https://github.com/cloudflare/cf-webhook-relay.git

Step 2

Check the webhook payload format required by your communication tool. In this specific case, it would look like the Rocket Chat example payload shared above.

Step 3

Sign up for Rocket Chat and add a webhook integration to accept incoming webhook notifications.

Step 4

Configure an encrypted wrangler secret for request authentication and the Rocket Chat URL for sending requests in your Worker: Environment variables · Cloudflare Workers docs (for this example, the secret is not encrypted.)

Step 5

Modify your worker to accept POST webhook requests with the secret configured as a query param for authentication.

if (headers.get("cf-webhook-auth") !== WEBHOOK_SECRET) { return new Response(":(", { headers: {'content-type': 'text/plain'}, status: 401 }) }

Step 6

Convert the incoming request payload from the notification system (like in the example shared above) to the Rocket Chat format in the worker.

let incReq = await request.json() let msg = incReq.text let webhookName = incReq.name let rocketBody = { "text": webhookName, "attachments": [ { "title": "Cloudflare Webhook", "text": msg, "title_link": "https://cloudflare.com", "color": "#764FA5" } ] }

Step 7

Configure the Worker to send POST requests to the Rocket Chat webhook with the converted payload.

const rocketReq = { headers: { 'content-type': 'application/json', }, method: 'POST', body: JSON.stringify(rocketBody), } const response = await fetch( ROCKET_CHAT_URL, rocketReq, ) const res = await response.json() console.log(res) return new Response(":)", { headers: {'content-type': 'text/plain'}, })

Step 8

Set up deployment configuration in your wrangler.toml file and publish your Worker. You can now see the Worker in the Cloudflare dashboard.

Step 9

You can manage and monitor the Worker with a variety of available tools.

Step 10

Add the Worker URL as a generic webhook to the notification destinations in the Cloudflare dashboard: Configure webhooks · Cloudflare Fundamentals docs.

Step 11

Create a notification with the destination as the configured generic webhook: Create a Notification · Cloudflare Fundamentals docs.

Step 12

Tada! With your Cloudflare Worker running, you can now receive all notifications to Rocket Chat. We can configure in the same way for any communication tool.

We know that a notification system is essential to proactively monitor any issues that may arise within a project. We are excited with this announcement to make notifications available to any communication service without having to worry too much about the system's compatibility to them. We have lots of updates planned, like adding more alertable events to choose from and extending our support to a wide range of webhook services to receive them.

If you're interested in building scalable services and solving interesting technical problems, we are hiring engineers on our team in Austin & Lisbon.