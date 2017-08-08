Cloudflare London Meetup Recap

1 min read

Cloudflare helps make over 6 million websites faster and more secure. In doing so, Cloudflare has a vast and diverse community of users throughout the world. Whether discussing Cloudflare on social media, browsing our community forums or following Pull Requests on our open-source projects; there is no shortage of lively discussions amongst Cloudflare users. Occasionally, however, it is important to move these discussions out from cyberspace and take time to connect in person.

A little while ago, we did exactly this and ran a meetup in the Cloudflare London office. Ivan Rustic from Hardenize was our guest speaker, he demonstrated how Hardenize developed a Cloudflare App to help build a culture of security. I presented two other talks which included a primer on how the Cloudflare network is architected and wrapped up with a discussion on how you can build and monetise your very own Cloudflare App.

Since we presented this meet-up, I've received a few requests to share the videos of all the talks. You can find all three of the talks from our last London office meet-up in this blog post.

How Cloudflare Works

App Highlight: Hardenize by Ivan Ristić

Introduction to Building with Cloudflare Apps

Learn More...

If you're interested in the kinds of Denial-of-Service attacks that Cloudflare faces, and how we help mitigate them; check out our Learning Centre for further information on DDOS mitigation.

The Cloudflare Apps platform allows developers to ship their code to any of the 6 million websites on the Cloudflare network. When building on our apps platform, your code can be previewed and deployed on any Cloudflare site in seconds. Browse the apps documentation to learn more about building on Cloudflare Apps

We'd love for you to join us at our next meet-up. To stay up-to-date on local events, you can join our Meetup groups in San Francisco, Austin and, of course, London. Want to request a Cloudflare meetup or workshop in your city? Please drop a line to [email protected].