Why I joined Cloudflare as Chief People Officer — Kelly Russell

After years navigating the exhilarating world of high-growth tech, from Amazon to Twilio’s scaling journey and most recently Wiz’s rapid ascent, I’ve learned to recognize a truly special opportunity when I see one. That’s exactly what I have found at Cloudflare and why I’m thrilled to join.

What drew me to Cloudflare was the unique combination of a powerful mission, a transparent and results-oriented culture, and the sheer scale of impact. Cloudflare isn’t just a technology company — it’s a force for good, building a better Internet for everyone. This really resonates with my own values.

Success starts with people

My career has been defined by building, scaling, and developing teams in dynamic environments. I’ve witnessed the transformative power of a strong culture in driving hypergrowth. I’ve experienced the intensity and agility required to disrupt a market. These experiences have reinforced my belief that people are the heart of any successful company, and that a people-first strategy is critical for long-term impact. During my interview process at Cloudflare, this belief was clearly evident in every conversation. Cloudflare is a place where people can do their best work and be proud of the impact they are making. Powered by innovation and rooted in purpose.

Power of trust and collaboration

Cloudflare’s commitment to transparency is refreshing. In an industry often shrouded in secrecy, Cloudflare’s open approach fosters trust and collaboration. Perfectly aligned with my own leadership philosophy, which emphasizes open communication and honest feedback. I also deeply appreciate the “get things done” attitude, even if the “thing” isn’t perfect.

Joining Cloudflare feels like a natural progression in my career. This is a significant opportunity to contribute to a scaling company that is not only at the forefront of technological advancement but also committed to making a positive impact on the world. I look forward to working alongside the talented team at Cloudflare to achieve our shared goals.