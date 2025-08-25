Welcome to AI Week 2025

5 min read

We are witnessing in real time as AI fundamentally changes how people work across every industry. Customer support agents can respond to ten times the tickets. Software engineers are reviewers of AI generated code instead of spending hours pounding out boiler plate code. Salespeople can get back to focusing on building relationships instead of tedious follow up and administration.

This technology feels magical, and Cloudflare is committed to helping companies build world class AI-driven experiences for their employees and customers.

There is a but, however. Any time a brand new technology with such widespread appeal emerges, the technology often outpaces the tools in place to govern, secure and control the technology. We're already starting to see stories of vibe coded apps leaking all their users' details. LLM chats that were intended to only be shared between colleagues, are actually out on the web, being indexed by search engines for all the world to see. AI Agents are being given the keys to the application kingdom, enabling them to work autonomously across an organization — but without proper tracking and control. And then there’s the risk of a well-meaning employee uploading confidential company or customer data into an LLM, which then uses it to train future models.

Beyond internal data used for LLM training, content creators and media companies are also faced with a decision about how they want LLM scrapers and information retrieval bots to interact with their content. Cloudflare has found that it can be hundreds, or even thousands, of times harder to generate site traffic (and therefore ad revenue) from an AI response versus a search engine result.

We're hearing more and more of these stories from CISOs, CIOs, Creators, and even CEOs. These leaders are faced with a difficult choice: clamping down on all AI usage and bots — or letting them run wild. There needs to be something in between. And for that to be a real option, the tools to manage and secure AI need to catch up to AI itself.

This week, that's what Cloudflare is focused on. Welcome to AI Week! Over the coming week, we will focus on four core areas to help companies secure and deliver AI experiences safely and securely:

Securing AI environments and workflows: AI is incredibly powerful. The problem is, innovation is outpacing control — we want to change that. And as one of the few zero trust providers also building out AI infrastructure for the web, we’re uniquely positioned to be able to do so.

Protecting original content from misuse by AI: AI Companies are devouring organic content as quickly as it’s created… and creators aren’t seeing any benefit. We want to give content creators control over the content that they have worked so hard to develop.

Helping developers build world-class, secure, AI experiences: the possibilities for developers to create new applications on top of (or even building with) AI are endless. We want to allow developers to create AI driven applications that are as close to users as possible, with security controls built-in from day one.

Making Cloudflare better for you with AI: AI is changing the nature of interfaces. For example, finding and mitigating issues buried in thousands and millions of logs and events across website, employee, and email usage is something that used to be tedious — but now with AI, it can be made easy. We’re working day and night to integrate AI into Cloudflare itself to make things more efficient for ourselves and our customers.

Securing AI environments and workflows

As Artificial Intelligence innovation continues to accelerate at an unprecedented pace, the speed of its development is increasingly outpacing the implementation of robust security controls. This rapid advancement, while promising immense benefits, simultaneously introduces novel and complex security challenges that traditional measures are often ill-equipped to address. Organizations are finding themselves grappling with the inherent risks of adopting powerful AI tools without adequate safeguards, leading to vulnerabilities such as Shadow AI and the uncontrolled proliferation of AI models, making the development of specialized AI security paramount. As we look around the zero trust space, none of the other providers are moving fast enough to keep up with AI’s pace of innovation. This is something we know a thing or two about — and after this week, if you’re worried about governing AI usage inside your organization, we will have you covered.

We will be announcing new and powerful controls to detect Shadow AI and control unauthorized AI usage. Additionally, we’ve built options for teams to establish the “paved path” of AI tooling in an organization to supercharge employee productivity without sacrificing security. Finally, we’ll be announcing new ways of protecting your own models from poisoning or attacks.

Protecting original content from AI

The explosion of Large Language Models (LLMs) has also created a new challenge for content creators: the unauthorized scraping and training of their valuable content. Cloudflare recognizes the critical need for creators to maintain control over their intellectual property. That's why we've introduced Crawl Control, a groundbreaking initiative designed to empower content owners to manage how their content is accessed and used by AI models.

In the past two months, we've seen incredible progress with Crawl Control. We've significantly expanded the number of participating content providers, allowing more creators to leverage this innovative protection. We've also refined our detection mechanisms to more accurately identify AI crawlers and ensure that only authorized access occurs. Furthermore, we've streamlined the integration process, making it easier for new publishers to onboard and begin protecting their content within minutes. Our goal remains to provide content creators with the tools they need to thrive in the age of AI, ensuring they are compensated and acknowledged for the content they produce.

Helping you build world-class, secure, AI experiences

We believe that AI experiences should have security controls by default. This is why we are heavily investing in both our developer platform’s AI Gateway and the associated security controls for those products. This two pronged approach allows developers to iterate and test new ideas without the fear of painful or embarrassing security issues.

The Cloudflare AI Gateway allows developers to deploy AI-driven applications with unparalleled speed and efficiency, ensuring that these applications are as close to end-users as possible. This proximity minimizes latency and maximizes performance, delivering a seamless and responsive user experience that is critical in today's fast-paced digital landscape.

This week, we're announcing significant enhancements to the AI Gateway, further solidifying its position as the premier platform for AI application deployment. These improvements include advanced caching mechanisms that reduce redundant model calls, leading to faster response times and lower operational costs. We are also introducing expanded observability features, providing developers with deeper insights into their AI model's performance and usage patterns, which will enable more effective debugging and optimization. Furthermore, new integrations with popular AI frameworks and services will simplify the development workflow, allowing developers to leverage the AI Gateway's benefits with even greater ease. Our commitment is to provide developers with the tools to innovate and deliver cutting-edge AI experiences to their users.

Making Cloudflare better with AI

We’re integrating AI across our entire product suite to enhance the Cloudflare experience itself. From intelligent threat detection that adapts to emerging attack patterns, to AI-powered optimizations that fine-tune network performance, our goal is to leverage AI to make our platform more intuitive, efficient, and secure. We envision a future where Cloudflare’s products proactively anticipate user needs, automate complex tasks, and deliver unparalleled insights, all powered by seamlessly embedded AI. This commitment to internal AI integration ensures that as the digital landscape evolves, Cloudflare remains at the forefront of innovation, continuously delivering superior value to our users.