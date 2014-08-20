Welcome DreamHost!

We hung out with the DreamHost team for the first time at HostingCon in August 2011. They threw a great party, had awesome t-shirts, and exuded the kind of excitement and passion for hosting that CloudFlare has for making websites faster and more secure. We immediately knew we wanted to partner with them.
Fast forward nine months to today and we are happy to announce that DreamHost is now an official Certified Hosting Provider. Beginning today they're offering CloudFlare to all their customers with a one-click-simple integration. Prior to this partnership, we had thousands of DreamHost customers who signed up for CloudFlare directly through our site. Now, every DreamHost customer has simple, easy access to CloudFlare with a click of a button and without having to mess with their DNS. Other bells and whistles like mod_cloudflare are now included in all the default DreamHost configurations, so even existing CloudFlare users on the DreamHost network will benefit.
CloudFlare Plus
DreamHost is the latest CloudFlare Certified Hosting Partner, a program that makes CloudFlare one-click simple for any hosts to provide to their customers. We're trying a new experiment and allowing DreamHost to offer a special plan they've dubbed CloudFlare Plus. We worked with them to create this custom CloudFlare plan with the features they thought would be the most interesting for their customers and a price point lower than our current Pro product. For those folks for whom CloudFlare Pro is a bit more than they need, DreamHost now offers another option with some of our most popular paid features.
Just Sayin': CloudFlare ≈ Voltron
I do have to say that DreamHost will also always hold a special place in my heart for what must be the most fun press release I've ever seen, a full copy of which is below. If you only read one part, read the quote near the end that I bolded which is certifiably awesome.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
DreamHost Partners With CloudFlare
CloudFlare to Provide Free Site Performance Optimization and Security
Services for all DreamHost customers
LOS ANGELES, California—April 5th, 2012—DreamHost, a global full-service web hosting company, has today announced a partnership with leading Internet web performance and security company, CloudFlare. DreamHost customers now have immediate access to CloudFlare's robust infrastructure at little or no cost as a standard feature of their hosting plans.
Shared web hosting customers, for many years, have rarely been able to take advantage of the benefits provided by Content Delivery Networks as a result of either the cost or complexity involved. CloudFlare has removed both barriers to entry by distilling the entire setup and configuration process down to a single checkbox and removing the cost entirely. CloudFlare brings the performance and security tools previously available only to Internet giants to anyone with a website.
Hundreds of nodes around the globe power CloudFlare's network ensuring that websites load quickly and consistently, regardless of where in the world users happen to be. CloudFlare's Anycast technology works with static and dynamic sites, routing users to the node on their network for the fastest performance — all without breaking a sweat!
CloudFlare's "Always Online" technology ensures that sites taking advantage of the CloudFlare platform will remain online, continuing to
serve cached content, even if the hosting servers on which they are housed become temporarily unreachable. If the hosting industry had a holy grail, it might look a little something like CloudFlare.
In addition to CloudFlare's free offering, DreamHost has also worked with the CloudFlare team to create "CloudFlare Plus," a bundling of CloudFlare's most popular features available exclusively to DreamHost customers. CloudFlare Plus is an optional paid upgrade, weighing in at $9.95 per month, and adds automatic image optimization and support for Secure Socket Layer (SSL) connections. Provisioning of either option has been integrated within the DreamHost customer control panel.
"When we first met with the CloudFlare team at HostingCon 2011 we had no idea if what they were telling us was true," said Kathy Brahm, DreamHost's Vice President of Customer Experience and Partnerships. "You know how typical sales people can be — schmoozy, smiley, 'Let-me-buy-you-dinnery', handsy … all the while making outrageous claims about their product. CloudFlare's team has been the complete opposite of those — and a true pleasure to deal with. We've spent the past few weeks putting CloudFlare through its paces and running some tests of our own. Some of us nearly fainted when the first speed tests came back. One guy cried. Me? I buried my feelings deep inside so I don't have to deal with them. It's just what I do."
"From days of long ago, from uncharted regions of the web, comes a legend; the legend of CloudFlare, Defender of the Interwebs: a mighty robot, loved by good, feared by evil," explains Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of CloudFlare, doing his best Peter Cullen impersonation. "As CloudFlare's legend grew, peace settled across the network. From Los Angeles, an Interweb Alliance was led by DreamHost. Together with other good hosts of the network, DreamHost helped maintain peace throughout the Interwebs, until a new horrible menace threatened. A closer relationship with CloudFlare was needed. This is the story of the super force of web explorers, specially trained by DreamHost, to more tightly integrate CloudFlare, Defender of the Interwebs!"
CloudFlare's free offering and the DreamHost-exclusive "CloudFlare Plus" are now available to all DreamHost customers.