Welcome DreamHost!

We hung out with the DreamHost team for the first time at HostingCon in August 2011. They threw a great party, had awesome t-shirts, and exuded the kind of excitement and passion for hosting that CloudFlare has for making websites faster and more secure. We immediately knew we wanted to partner with them.

Fast forward nine months to today and we are happy to announce that DreamHost is now an official Certified Hosting Provider. Beginning today they're offering CloudFlare to all their customers with a one-click-simple integration. Prior to this partnership, we had thousands of DreamHost customers who signed up for CloudFlare directly through our site. Now, every DreamHost customer has simple, easy access to CloudFlare with a click of a button and without having to mess with their DNS. Other bells and whistles like mod_cloudflare are now included in all the default DreamHost configurations, so even existing CloudFlare users on the DreamHost network will benefit.

CloudFlare Plus

DreamHost is the latest CloudFlare Certified Hosting Partner, a program that makes CloudFlare one-click simple for any hosts to provide to their customers. We're trying a new experiment and allowing DreamHost to offer a special plan they've dubbed CloudFlare Plus. We worked with them to create this custom CloudFlare plan with the features they thought would be the most interesting for their customers and a price point lower than our current Pro product. For those folks for whom CloudFlare Pro is a bit more than they need, DreamHost now offers another option with some of our most popular paid features.

Just Sayin': CloudFlare ≈ Voltron

I do have to say that DreamHost will also always hold a special place in my heart for what must be the most fun press release I've ever seen, a full copy of which is below. If you only read one part, read the quote near the end that I bolded which is certifiably awesome.





