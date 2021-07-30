The Cloudflare Startup Enterprise Plan: helping new startups bootstrap

2 min read

Early in the life of most startups, there is a time of incredible hustle, creative problem solving, and making the impossible possible through out-of-the-box thinking and elbow grease. Grizzled veterans, who have lived through those days of running on coffee and shoestring budgets, look back on that time and fascinate the newcomers with war stories of back in the day, of adventures and first wins, when they kept the lights on by sheer force of will.

To help early stage startups get going, Cloudflare is giving away one year of the Startup Enterprise plan to all early stage startups in participating accelerator programs. That early stage time is special for product development, and entrepreneurs unlock worlds of possibilities when they have advanced tools on their hands, such as the power of the Cloudflare network.

What’s included in the Startup Enterprise plan?

In addition to the core offerings in the Pro and Business plans (e.g., CDN, DNS, WAF, custom SSL cert, 50 page rules), when founders sign up for the Startup Enterprise plan they’ll get special access to:

Cloudflare Workers: 50 million requests / month. Deploy serverless code instantly across the globe to give it exceptional performance, reliability, and scale.

Cloudflare for Teams: 50 seats. Zero Trust security platform, unified network security as-a-service built natively into the Cloudflare network

Cloudflare Stream: 500K min/month; 100K minutes storage. An affordable, scalable, on-demand video platform with simple, comprehensive APIs.



Additionally, when there are new Cloudflare products that are still in early access, participants on the Startup Enterprise plan can tell us about their use case for the product managers’ consideration for early access.

What startups are eligible for the Startup Enterprise plan?

To be eligible for the Startup Enterprise plan, a startup must be currently enrolled in a participating accelerator program or be a recent graduate. Additional eligibility criteria will be listed on the vendor perk info page of the accelerator program.

Get started