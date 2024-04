About 8 months ago I posted a blog post about how CloudFlare had served 1 billion requests that month . It was quite a milestone for our young startup. This week we crossed a new milestone: now serving more than 1 billion requests every day. In other words, we've grown about 3,000% in 8 months. Great job team!!

Related posts

September 27, 2012 7:55 PM Happy Second Birthday CloudFlare! Michelle, Lee and I started working on CloudFlare back in early 2009. It took about a year and a half for us to fully bake the idea, hire a team, write the code, build the start of a network, sign up beta customers to kick the tires, and then finally release CloudFlare to the public. ... By Matthew Prince Cloudflare History , Milestones , Birthday Week