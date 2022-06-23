A stronger bridge to Zero Trust

4 min read

This post is also available in 简体中文, 日本語, 한국어, Español, Polski, and Pусский.

We know that migration to Zero Trust architecture won’t be an overnight process for most organizations, especially those with years of traditional hardware deployments and networks stitched together through M&A. But part of why we’re so excited about Cloudflare One is that it provides a bridge to Zero Trust for companies migrating from legacy network architectures.

Today, we’re doubling down on this — announcing more enhancements to the Cloudflare One platform that make a transition from legacy architecture to the Zero Trust network of the future easier than ever: new plumbing for more Cloudflare One on-ramps, expanded support for additional IPsec parameters, and easier on-ramps from your existing SD-WAN appliances.

Any on- or off-ramp: fully composable and interoperable

When we announced our vision for Cloudflare One, we emphasized the importance of allowing customers to connect to our network however they want — with hardware devices they’ve already deployed, with any carrier they already have in place, with existing technology standards like IPsec tunnels or more Zero Trust approaches like our lightweight application connector. In hundreds of customer conversations since that launch, we’ve heard you reiterate the importance of this flexibility. You need a platform that meets you where you are today and gives you a smooth path to your future network architecture by acting as a global router with a single control plane for any way you want to connect and manage your network traffic.

We’re excited to share that over the past few months, the last pieces of this puzzle have fallen into place, and customers can now use any Cloudflare One on-ramp and off-ramp together to route traffic seamlessly between devices, offices, data centers, cloud properties, and self-hosted or SaaS applications. This includes (new since our last announcement, and rounding out the compatibility matrix below) the ability to route traffic from networks connected with a GRE tunnel, IPsec tunnel, or CNI to applications connected with Cloudflare Tunnel.

Fully composable Cloudflare One on-ramps

From ↓ To → BYOIP WARP client CNI GRE tunnel IPSec tunnel Cloudflare Tunnel BYOIP ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ WARP client ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ CNI ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ GRE tunnel ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ IPSec tunnel ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

This interoperability is key to organizations’ strategy for migrating from legacy network architecture to Zero Trust. You can start by improving performance and enhancing security using technologies that look similar to what you’re used to today, and incrementally upgrade to Zero Trust at a pace that makes sense for your organization.

Expanded options and easier management of Anycast IPsec tunnels

We’ve seen incredibly exciting demand since our launch of Anycast IPsec as an on-ramp for Cloudflare One back in December. Since IPsec has been the industry standard for encrypted network connectivity for almost thirty years, there are many implementations and parameters available to choose from, and our customers are using a wide variety of network devices to terminate these tunnels. To make the process of setting up and managing IPsec tunnels from any network easier, we’ve built on top of our initial release with support for new parameters, a new UI and Terraform provider support, and step-by-step guides for popular implementations.

Expanded support for additional configuration parameters: We started with a small set of default parameters based on industry best practices, and have expanded from there - you can see the up-to-date list in our developer docs. Since we wrote our own IPsec implementation from scratch (read more about why in our announcement blog), we’re able to add support for new parameters with just a single (quick!) development cycle. If the settings you’re looking for aren’t on our list yet, contact us to learn about our plans for supporting them.

We started with a small set of default parameters based on industry best practices, and have expanded from there - you can see the up-to-date list in our developer docs. Since we wrote our own IPsec implementation from scratch (read more about why in our announcement blog), we’re able to add support for new parameters with just a single (quick!) development cycle. If the settings you’re looking for aren’t on our list yet, contact us to learn about our plans for supporting them. Configure and manage tunnels from the Cloudflare dashboard: Anycast IPsec and GRE tunnel configuration can be managed with just a few clicks from the Cloudflare dashboard. After creating a tunnel, you can view connectivity to it from every Cloudflare location worldwide and run traceroutes or packet captures on-demand to get a more in-depth view of your traffic for troubleshooting.

Anycast IPsec and GRE tunnel configuration can be managed with just a few clicks from the Cloudflare dashboard. After creating a tunnel, you can view connectivity to it from every Cloudflare location worldwide and run traceroutes or packet captures on-demand to get a more in-depth view of your traffic for troubleshooting. Terraform provider support to manage your network as code: Busy IT teams love the fact that they can manage all their network configuration from a single place with Terraform.

Busy IT teams love the fact that they can manage all their network configuration from a single place with Terraform. Step-by-step guides for setup with your existing devices: We’ve developed and will continue to add new guides in our developer docs to walk you through establishing IPsec tunnels with Cloudflare from a variety of devices.

(Even) easier on-ramp from your existing SD-WAN appliances

We’ve heard from you consistently that you want to be able to use whatever hardware you have in place today to connect to Cloudflare One. One of the easiest on-ramp methods is leveraging your existing SD-WAN appliances to connect to us, especially for organizations with many locations. Previously, we announced partnerships with leading SD-WAN providers to make on-ramp configuration even smoother; today, we’re expanding on this by introducing new integration guides for additional devices and tunnel mechanisms including Cisco Viptela. Your IT team can follow these verified step-by-step instructions to easily configure connectivity to Cloudflare’s network.

Get started on your Zero Trust journey today

Our team is helping thousands of organizations like yours transition from legacy network architecture to Zero Trust - and we love hearing from you about the new products and features we can continue building to make this journey even easier. Learn more about Cloudflare One or reach out to your account team to talk about how we can partner to transform your network, starting today!