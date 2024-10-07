Enhance your website's security with Cloudflare’s free security.txt generator

3 min read

A story of security and simplicity

Meet Georgia, a diligent website administrator at a growing e-commerce company. Every day, Georgia juggles multiple tasks, from managing server uptime to ensuring customer data security. One morning, Georgia receives an email from a security researcher who discovered a potential vulnerability on the website. The researcher struggled to find the right contact information, leading to delays in reporting the issue. Georgia realizes the need for a standardized way to communicate with security researchers, ensuring that vulnerabilities are reported swiftly and efficiently. This is where security.txt comes in.

Why security.txt matters

Security.txt is becoming a widely adopted standard among security-conscious organizations. By providing a common location and format for vulnerability disclosure information, it helps bridge the gap between security researchers and organizations. This initiative is supported by major companies and aligns with global security best practices. By offering an automated security.txt generator for free, we aim to empower all of our users to enhance their security measures without additional costs.

In 2020, Cloudflare published the Cloudflare Worker for the security.txt generator as an open-source project on GitHub , demonstrating our commitment to enhancing web security. This tool is actively used by Cloudflare to streamline vulnerability disclosure processes. However, over the past few years, we've observed a growing demand from our customers for an easier way to implement this standard. In response to this demand and to further support the adoption of security.txt across the Internet, we integrated it directly into our dashboard, making it simple for all our users to enhance their security practices. You can learn more about the initial release and its impact in our previous blog post here .

Who can use the free Cloudflare security.txt generator

This feature is designed for any Cloudflare user who manages a website, from small business owners to large enterprises, from developers to security professionals. Whether you're a seasoned security expert or new to website management, this tool provides an easy way to create and manage your security.txt file in your Cloudflare account, ensuring that you're prepared to handle vulnerability reports effectively.

Technical insights: leveraging Cloudflare’s tools

Our security.txt generator is seamlessly integrated into our dashboard. Here's how it works:

When the user enters their data in the Cloudflare Dashboard, the information is immediately stored in a highly available and geo-redundant PostgreSQL database . This ensures that all user data is securely kept and can be accessed quickly from any location within our global network.

Instead of creating a static file at the point of data entry, we use a dynamic approach. When a request for the security.txt file is made via the standard .well-known path specified by RFC 9116 , our system dynamically constructs the file using the latest data from our database. This method ensures that any updates made by users are reflected in real-time without requiring manual intervention or file regeneration. The data entered by users is synchronized across Cloudflare’s global network using our Quicksilver technology. This allows for rapid propagation of changes, ensuring that any updates to the security.txt file are available almost instantaneously across all servers.

Each security.txt file includes an expiration timestamp, which is set during the initial configuration. This timestamp helps alert users when their information may be outdated, encouraging them to review and update their details regularly. For example, if a user sets an expiration date 365 days into the future, they will receive notifications as this date approaches, prompting them to refresh their information.

To ensure compliance with best practices, we also support optional fields such as encryption keys and signatures within the security.txt file. Users can link to their PGP keys for secure communications or include signatures to verify authenticity, enhancing trust with security researchers.

Users who prefer automation can manage their security.txt files through our API , allowing seamless integration with existing workflows and tools. This feature enables developers to programmatically update their security.txt configurations without manual dashboard interactions.

Users can also find a view of any missing security.txt files via Security Insights under Security Center.

Available now, and free for all Cloudflare users

By making this feature available to all our users at no cost, we aim to support the security efforts of our entire community, helping you protect your digital assets and foster trust with your audience.