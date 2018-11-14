Jonathan Bruce

Cloudflare Apps Fund 2.0
11/30/2018
Today we are launching the second iteration of the Cloudflare App Developer Fund. This is an investment fund started in partnership with Venrock, Pelion Venture Partners, and New Enterprise Associates....
11/30/2018
Today we are launching the second iteration of the Cloudflare App Developer Fund. This is an investment fund started in partnership with Venrock, Pelion Venture Partners, and New Enterprise Associates....
11/16/2018
Since its inception, Cloudflare Apps has made it possible for website owners to install a tool or a service directly onto a domain they have that lives on the Cloudflare network....
08/02/2018
Starting today we are announcing the availability of two key pilot programs: Cloudflare Apps with Workers and Cloudflare Workers Service Providers. Over the course of past few months we've seen an accelerating interest in Workers....
06/21/2018
When we launched Workers much of the focus was on use cases surrounding websites running on origins that needed extra oomph. With Workers you can easily take a site and introduce a raft of personalization capabilities around a range of services....