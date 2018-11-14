Cloudflare Apps Fund 2.0

1 min read

Today we are launching the second iteration of the Cloudflare App Developer Fund.

This is an investment fund started in partnership with Venrock, Pelion Venture Partners, and New Enterprise Associates. We created the fund to provide developers with resources so that they can build apps using the Cloudflare network and our serverless product, Workers, which enables developers to create applications without configuring or maintaining infrastructure. The goal is to fuel a new economy that grows into a thriving ecosystem so that developers’ serverless innovations can enjoy commercial success.

Cloudflare Apps with Workers allows developers to package Workers, delivering new worker-powered experiences to Cloudflare customers, all within a few clicks via Cloudflare Apps.

Our CTO, John Graham-Cumming talks about it in a recently recorded video:

In short, Cloudflare is looking for apps that will advance our mission to help build a better Internet: one that is safe, fast and reliable. We are seeking out apps that have a clear vision, delight customers by the ease of use and align with our vision. Having already seen multiple use cases around custom application security, data loss prevention, and bot mitigation, we can’t wait to see what else you come up with.



We welcome apps coming from a variety of sources, ranging from standalone developers who have identified a particular market opportunity, to engineers who realize their internal idea has utility for a wider audience. Since our beta launch of Cloudflare Apps with Workers we’ve already seen keen interest across developers who are looking to bundle and deliver complex worker logic for anyone else to consume by publishing to the Apps marketplace.

With our fund we are helping this move faster.

