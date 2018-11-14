Get Started Free|Contact Sales

The Cloudflare Blog

Subscribe to receive notifications of new posts:

Cloudflare Apps Fund 2.0

11/30/2018

1 min read

Today we are launching the second iteration of the Cloudflare App Developer Fund.

This is an investment fund started in partnership with Venrock, Pelion Venture Partners, and New Enterprise Associates. We created the fund to provide developers with resources so that they can build apps using the Cloudflare network and our serverless product, Workers, which enables developers to create applications without configuring or maintaining infrastructure. The goal is to fuel a new economy that grows into a thriving ecosystem so that developers’ serverless innovations can enjoy commercial success.  

Cloudflare Apps with Workers allows developers to package Workers, delivering new worker-powered experiences to Cloudflare customers, all within a few clicks via Cloudflare Apps.

Our CTO, John Graham-Cumming talks about it in a recently recorded video:

In short, Cloudflare is looking for apps that will advance our mission to help build a better Internet: one that is safe, fast and reliable.   We are seeking out apps that have a clear vision, delight customers by the ease of use and align with our vision. Having already seen multiple use cases around custom application security, data loss prevention, and bot mitigation, we can’t wait to see what else you come up with.

We welcome apps coming from a variety of sources, ranging from standalone developers who have identified a particular market opportunity, to engineers who realize their internal idea has utility for a wider audience.  Since our beta launch of Cloudflare Apps with Workers we’ve already seen keen interest across developers who are looking to bundle and deliver complex worker logic for anyone else to consume by publishing to the Apps marketplace.  

With our fund we are helping this move faster.

Apply Now!

We protect entire corporate networks, help customers build Internet-scale applications efficiently, accelerate any website or Internet application, ward off DDoS attacks, keep hackers at bay, and can help you on your journey to Zero Trust.

Visit 1.1.1.1 from any device to get started with our free app that makes your Internet faster and safer.

To learn more about our mission to help build a better Internet, start here. If you're looking for a new career direction, check out our open positions.
Cloudflare AppsServerlessCloudflare WorkersDevelopersDeveloper Platform

Follow on X

Jonathan Bruce|@jonbruce
Cloudflare|@cloudflare

Related posts

May 18, 2023 1:00 PM

How Cloudflare is powering the next generation of platforms with Workers

Workers for Platforms is our Workers offering for customers building new platforms on Cloudflare Workers. Let’s take a look back and recap why we built Workers for Platforms, show you some of the most interesting problems our customers have been solving and share new features that are now available!...

Developer Week, Developers, Serverless, Cloudflare Workers, Developer Platform 